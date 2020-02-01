If the Black & Gold scrimmage is any indication, Missouri softball's Kimberly Wert is ready to pick up where she left off.
Wert, a junior third baseman, drilled three home runs in the team's annual scrimmage Saturday at Devine Pavilion.
Players were divided into three teams for the scrimmage, with each side having an opportunity to hit and pitch in five innings of play. Wert played a major role in the black team's 7-3-1 victory over the gold and gray teams, going 6-for-7 and batting in five.
Wert stood out early on during the intrasquad game, kicking off her big day with a two-run home run off lefty Emma Nichols. Wert then took senior Eli Daniel deep in her next at-bat, followed by Kendyll Bailey hitting a solo home run to increase the black team's lead. Wert finished her day with another home run, her third of the game, and an RBI double. She scored another run off an error after an infield single by Bailey.
Wert looks to continue putting her name in the record books. In 2019, Wert's 19 home runs placed her second all-time for home runs in a season by a Tiger, only trailing Amanda Renth's 20 home runs in 2008. Along with her 19 home runs, Wert led the team in RBIs with 48.
Cayla Kessinger also impressed, as she scored the game's first run off of a bloop single from Emma Raabe, giving the gold team an early lead. In her final at-bat, Kessinger hit a two-run home run to shrink the lead to 7-3-0. Hatti Moore drove in the gray team's only run during its final inning batting.
On the pitching side, Jordan Weber led off the game, retiring the only six batters she faced, striking out Kendal Cook and producing multiple flyouts and groundouts. Megan Schumacher closed the game out for the black team, pitching a scoreless inning.
The Tigers look to build off their 2019 season, which ended in the NCAA Los Angeles regionals vs. UCLA.
The MU softball team will begin regular season play on the road at the NFCA Leadoff Classic against Notre Dame at 11 a.m. Friday in Clearwater, Florida.