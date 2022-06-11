Missouri announced Caroline Westrup as its new women’s golf coach Saturday.
Westrup joins the Tigers from Georgia, where she has been an assistant coach since July 2021. Prior to that, the Ahus, Sweden, product was a coach at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.
“I am elated to join the Missouri family and am extremely grateful to Desireé Reed-Francois and the search committee for this incredible opportunity,” Westrup said in a news release. ... “We have big expectations for the program and want to compete with the best in the Southeastern Conference and nationally.”
During her time at Georgia, the Bulldogs made it to the quarterfinals of the NCAA Championships, where they fell to eventual champion Stanford.
As a playing professional, Westrup competed on the LPGA Tour, Ladies European Tour and Symetra Tour. Her lone professional win came on the Symetra Tour, at the 2015 Sioux Falls GreatLIFE Challenge. While still an amateur, Westrup finished runner-up at the 2005 Ladies Finish Masters, tied with two-time major champion Suzann Pettersen. That same year, Westrup began a four-year career at Florida State, where she went on to win five events, was a four-time All-American and was inducted into the FSU Athletic Hall of Fame.
“Coach Westrup’s determination, tactical expertise and recruiting abilities stood out from an impressive field,” Missouri athletic director Desireé Reed-Francois said in the release. “Her extensive experience and success as an amateur and professional golfer along with her methodical approach, focus on her student-athletes and ability to build community were difference makers as we moved through the search process.”
Westrup replaces outgoing coach Stephanie Priesmeyer, who transitioned into a development role with MU on May 5.