Missouri gymnastics is in the NCAA championship running.
Competing in the semifinal round at 6 p.m. April 14 in Fort Worth, Texas, Missouri joins decorated competition with the likes of Florida and the defending champion Michigan.
As an up-and-coming program, the Tigers are continuing to build on their previous successes and establish themselves as an elite program under coach Shannon Welker. Missouri is the most surprising team to reach this point in the tournament, and has nowhere to go but up as a program after this season.
There were many pieces that had to fall into place for the Tigers to get to this point: LSU had to collapse in the first round and weaken the competition in the regional finals; Missouri had to set its program record for points in a meet twice; UCLA had to collapse in the final rotation in the regional finals to make way for Missouri's tenacious comeback win.
The stars aligned, but there were also predictable elements that indicated deep playoff success was in store for the Tigers.
Excellence in the clutch
Though the best indication of Missouri's clutch success came in the Raleigh regional final on Saturday with its comeback victory against UCLA, the Tigers have been a consistently successful team in the final two rotations for the entirety of the season.
Missouri's two best events as a team are the beam and floor — Missouri averaged 49.303 on the balance beam and 49.389 on the floor exercise as opposed to 49.172 on the vault and 49.167 on the uneven bars. Apart from a road meet against Auburn, the Tigers improved these averages in meets against high-caliber opponents.
In its program-record night against Florida, Missouri posted a score of 49.600 in the final rotation on the floor exercise. In the tri-meet where it upset LSU and undefeated Arkansas, Missouri ended the afternoon with a floor lineup totaling 49.525 points. In their second program-record night of the season in their quad-meet against Illinois, Iowa State and Lindenwood, the Tigers once again excelled in the final rotation with a floor total of 49.650 points.
When it came down to their final rotation to try and pull ahead of UCLA, Missouri posted 49.575 points on the floor to clinch its berth to the national championship.
Though Missouri won't be slated to finish on the floor in the national semifinals, it will be its third event before it finishes on vault.
Energy-based success
Another key factor in the Tigers' success has been their ability to thrive in energetic environments, especially in tri-meets and quad-meets. When Missouri's gymnasts faced a more-energized crowd and an electric atmosphere, the team has drawn the energy into its routine and posted exceptional scores as a result.
After a series of dual meets, Missouri returned to the tri-meet against the Razorbacks and Tigers with renewed energy that pushed them to victory. Missouri was coming off of its worst performance of the year against Auburn, but bounced back with two much-needed victories against LSU and Arkansas.
Hollyn Patrick posted a career-high 9.95 on the bars, and Helen Hu posted a season-high 9.95 on the beam.
In their last meet of the regular season, the Tigers posted a program record 196.675 points. In each of the regional meets, Missouri posted scores of 197.150 and 197.425, both at or above its season average. Though overall performance was key to the Tigers' general excellence, their ability to feed off of the atmosphere of intense meets helped take them to new heights as a program.
Strength in numbers
The biggest advantage for the Tigers this season has been the accumulation of talent. The arrival of Amari Celestine and Jocelyn Moore, as well as the return of Hu as a regular on the balance beam and uneven bars drastically improved Missouri's performance across the board.
While lacking a true all-around superstar gymnast such as Auburn's Suni Lee or Florida's Trinity Thomas, the Tigers' success is predicated on a series of overlapping and exceptional routines that combine to form a strong team.
The strength of the team as a whole, reliant more on collective success and energy rather than the dominance of a particular gymnast, was what carried the Tigers to success in the regular season and is what will give them a chance at pulling off another upset in the semifinals. Facing No 2. Florida, No. 3 Michigan and No. 7 Auburn, Missouri will have to put together another program-record night in order to advance to the finals.