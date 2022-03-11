Missouri will send three competitors — juniors Roberto Vilches, Georgi Nachev and Arianna Fisher — to the NCAA Indoor Championships in Birmingham, Alabama.
Vilches, the NCAA-leading men's high jumper, enters his third NCAA Championship appearance with a school record of 7 feet, 5 inches. He noted an early arrival to Birmingham will allow the Tigers to evaluate the facilities, and coach Brett Halter saw no issues with the track nor the pits.
"It's a championship facility," Halter said. "There shouldn't be any changes. It's just another track. Let's just go on and do what we've been doing all year. And if we do that, we're going to be fine."
Vilches enters Saturday as an SEC champion with his event starting at 12:30 p.m. CT.
Nachev arrives as a second-place finisher in the men's triple jump at the SEC Indoor Championship and a four-time competitor at the NCAA Championships. He ranks fifth in the nation and looks to improve from an eighth-place finish in 2021. Nachev starts competition at 3:45 p.m. CT.
Fisher smashed personal records and Missouri indoor marks all season, now sitting at a 44 feet, 7 inch PR and No. 8 in the NCAA. She embarks on her third NCAA Championship meet Saturday in the women's triple jump at 6:45 p.m. CT.
"Seriously, have fun," Halter said. "Enjoy the moment like there's nothing else to do. There's no other fixes. There's no other training. The only thing that we can do for for the triple jumpers is to run fast, jump far."
Halter believes that if the Tigers can focus on what they can control, then they can succeed like they have at practice all season.
"We can't play defense in track and field, we can't tackle a competitor ahead of you or a competitor behind you," Halter said. "We can't run a defensive strategy. The only thing that we ask our athletes is that they're striving to deliver the very best each and every competition . If they left everything out there, the very best effort, then we're gonna walk away, and we're gonna feel really good about it."
The NCAA Indoor Championship will be streamed live on ESPN with a tape-delay airing Sunday on ESPNU. Live results will be posted to FlashResults.