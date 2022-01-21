Missouri track and field opens its 2022 season at the Iowa State Invitational at 12 p.m. Saturday in Ames, Iowa. This meet will be the first of two trips to Ames for the Tigers in 2022, the second being another indoor contest on Feb. 11-12.
The competition consists of athletes from Drake, Minnesota, Ball State and Bradley, including unattached participants.
Of the long-distance crew, senior Chris Conrad will compete in the 800m, being the reigning SEC bronze medalist in the event. Mitchell Small will race in the 3000m, as the sophomore from New Zealand’s last personal record in the event came in 2020.
Junior Jonathan Schmidt is aiming for four minutes in the 1600m, while his mile counterpart, Martin Prodanov, will be inactive for the meet due to illness.
For the women’s distance competitors, redshirt senior Melissa Menghini is racing in the 1600m with her last personal record in the event coming in 2019.
For the sprinters, junior Blake Hays is competing in the 60m and the 200m. The 60m will be his first try at the event in his collegiate career. Jayson Ashford is another short-distance competitor participating this weekend, as the redshirt senior won the 60m race last year with a time of 7.10.
On the women’s side, sophomore transfer Savannah Nevels from Bowling Green is competing in her first meet for Missouri.
In the field, Olympic Trials participant and first-team SEC thrower senior Mitch Weber will compete in shot put and weight throw. Sophomore Rece Rowan, an All-SEC Freshman Team thrower, will also be competing in shot put.
The Tigers look to repeat a five-victory performance from 2021 in the then tri-team event. The meet will not be streamed on any network or platform, but results will be posted on Wayzata Timing.