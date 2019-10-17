Coming off Missouri’s best season yet in Southeastern Conference competition, there is a mix of positive momentum and some uncertainty this year. Last season saw a number of underclassmen bursting onto the scene, especially later on in the year. But it was also the final season for some of the team’s superstars.
The 2019-20 season marks the first full season for Andrew Grevers as head coach. Grevers, who has been with MU swimming in a coaching capacity since 2010, was the associate head coach to Greg Rhodenbaugh last season when Rhodenbaugh was placed under administrative leave during a Title IX investigation.
Grevers acted as the Tigers’ head coach during a strong SEC Championships in Athens, Georgia, and during the final meet of the season, the NCAA Championships in Austin, Texas. He has experience coaching and knows the team, but will need to prove that he can continue to build on Rhodenbaugh’s success and deliver top-notch results in the years to come.
Grevers will have an opportunity to make a statement early when Missouri takes on Florida in its first dual meet of the season. Not only are the Gators one of the most talented teams in the country each year, but their men’s team spoiled MU’s chance at a SEC championship in February.
Heading into the final day of competition, the Tigers led the Gators 868-860.5 and were seeded higher than Gators across the board in the events for the final day. The Gators did not get a gold medal in every race on the final day, but they did have every swimmer place higher than the MU swimmers in each race and ended up winning the championship for the seventh straight year.
Still, MU’s second place finish showed the rest of the swimming world that the Tigers were much improved and could handle the increased level of competition from their move from the Big 12 Conference to the SEC. While the stated team goal was to win the SEC championship, a disappointing final day of competition didn’t take anything away from an otherwise impressive season (and first four days in Athens).
However, the page has turned on last season, and here is what to look for as the Tigers take on the Gators at 9:30 a.m. Friday at the Mizzou Aquatic Center:
Relays
The graduation of the Tigers’ seniors from last season will be felt in numerous individual events, as MU’s relays on both the men’s and women’s side relied heavily on seniors.
Relays accounted for MU’s strongest swims in the SEC Championships. The women’s team earned silver medals in the 200 and 400-yard medley relays and also had a podium finish in the 200-yard freestyle relay, taking bronze.
Senior Ann Ochitwa played a major role in the success of the relays. On the first day of finals, Ochitwa’s 22 second, 44 millisecond split in the butterfly leg of the 200-yard medley relay was the fastest of any swimmer who competed that day. While Ochitwa was one of the fastest butterfly swimmers in the SEC, her freestyle also stood out and her 48.46 leadoff split in the 400-yard freestyle relay was the third fastest in the event.
While the others from the relays will return and hope to finish even higher at the 2020 SEC Championships, Ochitwa will be tough to replace for the Tigers. MU may look to current senior and butterfly specialist Azra Avdic to replace Ochitwa for the butterfly leg in the relays.
On the men’s side, the Tigers’ 400-yard medley relay in Athens was the first time Missouri won a conference title in relay. The gold-medal time of 3:03.37 not only ranked first nationally, but also broke Florida’s then-SEC record in the event by almost exactly half a second.
While the backstroke, breaststroke and butterfly legs of the relay will be returning in Daniel Hein, Caleb Hicks, and Danny Kovac, the Tigers lost a powerhouse freestyle star in Mikel Schreuders to graduation. Schreuders put on a show at SEC Championships, winning the gold medal individually in the 200-yard freestyle and leading the team in points with 85.
MU has a number of talented freestyle swimmers on the roster, but whether any of them can duplicate the success that Schreuders had on a major stage like the SEC championships remains to be seen.
Sophomores
A talented crop of freshmen from last year will need to step up even more this season if MU wants to compete for the SEC men’s championship again. According to swimswam.com, Missouri graduated the most total points of any team in the SEC Championships in February with 340.5. On the flip side, Missouri also returns the second most points scored, only behind Florida.
Grevers expressed jubilation when talking about the swims of Jack Dahlgren, Danny Kovac and other freshmen during the SEC Championships. The men’s class featured four top 100 recruits, according to collegeswimming.com, and could build on its success after gaining valuable experience in big meets last season.
Some of the notables include Dahlgren, who competed in the A finals for both the 200-yard freestyle and 200-yard backstroke; Kovac, who competed in the A finals for the 200-yard individual medley and 100-yard butterfly; and Kyle Leach, who anchored the 800-yard freestyle relay that earned a silver medal.
On the women’s side, Molly Gowans swam second in the 800-yard freestyle relay which finished eighth in the A final. Also, Audrey Guyett impressively scored 24 individual points due to strong swims in both the 100 and 200-yard backstroke events.
MU diver Sarah Rousseau scored 25 points for the team at SEC Championships, highlighted by her fifth place finish in the women’s platform diving.
Caleb Hicks
There are a number of talented swimmers on MU’s team this year on both the men’s and women’s side, but Hicks might represent the Tigers’ best chance to bring home another individual gold at the SEC Championships this season at Auburn.
Last season at the SEC Championships, Hicks turned in an outstanding performance in the 100-yard breaststroke, earning a silver medal with a time of 51.80 seconds. Teammates blissfully cheered for the junior who placed 18th in the event the year prior.
Grevers credited Hicks’ greater attention to detail and higher level of dedication for the success. After being out-touched for the gold medal last season, Hicks has a real chance to stand atop the podium for the event this season.