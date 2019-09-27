Thomas George ran down the homestretch alone, streaking away from the competition, sticking his tongue out and flashing the Mizzou "Z" as he crossed the finish line.
George's title-winning performance at the inaugural Gans Creek Classic wasn't a surprise, but the performance from Michael Widmann was.
Without All-Region runner Kieran Wood, Widmann stepped into the fifth spot as Missouri's final scorer. The Tigers were in third place with 1K to go, but Widmann tracked down two runners in the race's final meters to give the Tigers a team title.
Widmann's kick was the difference, with Missouri just edging out conference foe Texas A&M by two points.
"He saved us," coach Marc Burns said. "He was the guy who came up big."
It was a breakout performance for the redshirt senior from Naperville, Illinois, in the final home meet of a rollercoaster career.
"It's been a long couple years getting him to do what he did today," Burns said. "To his credit, he's really persevered."
After a stellar redshirt freshman season that ended with a spot on the SEC All-Freshman team in 2016, Widmann suffered multiple training injuries and dealt with an iron deficiency that kept him from returning to form.
He missed the Midwest Regional the next two years. He was also in and out of the lineup for his next two track seasons after encountering one setback after another, falling lower in the Missouri lineup during his third and fourth seasons.
"It kind of just takes it out of you," Widmann said. "You have no idea what the future holds. You have no idea if there's a light at the end of the tunnel."
"Most guys probably would have packed it in after four years and said, 'Hey, we tried, but it didn't work,'" Burns said. "Michael isn't one of those guys."
Widmann made the decision to stay and work through all of his injuries, taking one last crack at getting fully healthy in his fifth season.
"As long as you just stay in there," Widmann said. "You don't really lose unless you quit."
That meant Widmann was out on the course today when Missouri was behind Texas A&M in the race's final meters.
There Widmann, who Burns said isn't usually good at kicking at the end of races, passed a Texas A&M runner to give Missouri the two-point victory.
"The fact that he did it was sheer will-power," Burns said. "It's all him, he did it. He's doing great."
The men's title and a dominant victory by the women's team completed a Missouri sweep at the inaugural Gans Creek Classic on Friday.
"We couldn't have drawn it up any better than that," Burns said.
A dedication ceremony came before the races that featured Columbia Mayor Brian Treece and Missouri AD Jim Sterk and ended with a ribbon cutting to signal the course's opening.
After the ceremony, the women's team won the first-ever race at the Gans Creek Cross Country Course behind a trio of Sarah Chapman, Jordyn Kleve and Jenna Schwartz. Chapman and Kleve finished third and fourth in the 6K while Schwartz was right behind them in sixth.
Melissa Menghini finished eighth and Ginger Murnieks finished 12th to round out the scoring for the Tigers, who finished with 28 points and beat the second best team in a 11-team field, Texas A&M, by 14.
The race was the second-straight breakout performance from Schwartz, who won SEC Freshman of the Week honors two weeks ago after her 23rd place finish at the Commodore Classic.
"She's really proved herself over the past two races," Chapman said. "She's a really smart racer who is great in the second half of races."
On the men's side, George strutted across the finish line with a winning time of 24:49 to win the 8K, the first ever men's race at the new course.
"I was at about 3K and I was thinking I could win this," George said. "When it hit about 2K to go, I slammed it on the downhill and then pushed it from there."
The team title was more of a surprise. With George's fellow Englishman Wood out with a gluteal injury, Missouri needed another runner.
"We thought it was going to be a challenge with everybody rolling, so without Kieran it was tough," Burns said. "So I told the guys, 'This is why we're a team. We need somebody to step up.'"
That somebody turned out to be Widmann.