Missouri’s game against Georgia on Saturday night was weird, but things only got stranger Sunday.
Most strange of all was that the officiating crew had more of an impact Sunday than it does most days. From shouting matches with the Georgia dugout to an inconsistent strike zone and two ejections, the umpires were at the forefront for most of the game.
What was not so strange, however, was the result. The Bulldogs took the game 9-4 and with it, the series.
MU (12-25 5-13 Southeastern Conference) had opportunities, especially in the fifth inning. With runners on first and second and no outs, Missouri could have cut into Georgia’s 5-3 lead, if not taken a lead of its own.
Instead, the Tigers failed to score and gave the Bulldogs (26-13, 9-9) momentum, which turned into a four-run sixth inning and a series victory.
The bottom of the fifth went wild. Leadoff hitter Clayton Peterson and Josh Day both drew 3-2 walks off Georgia reliever Jaden Woods. Andrew Keefer stepped up looking to cash in on a few RBI and an extra-base hit.
Keefer stroked the fourth pitch on a line to center. Georgia's Ben Anderson looked like he had it, so Peterson stayed close to second with Day about halfway to second. Keefer, meanwhile, hustled out of the box and — just as Anderson could not make a play on the hit — passed Day on his way to second.
The next at-bat was the real game-changer. Torin Montgomery thought he checked his swing down 1-2 in the at-bat. Home plate umpire Jordan Ferrell disagreed and signaled Montgomery out on the swing.
Missouri coach Steve Bieser immediately came out of the dugout. He not-so-politely asked why Ferrell did not appeal to first base umpire Clint Lawson: Often on check swings, the ump behind home will defer to the crewmates down the sidelines, who have different and sometimes better angle to see a swing in question.
After few words were exchanged, Ferrell tossed Bieser, who let Ferrell have it a bit more before steaming into the dugout and tunnel.
Cameron Swanger struck out swinging in the next at-bat and the Tigers ended the inning without any runs and two runners left on base.
Emotions ran high again in the ninth inning. Missouri pinch hitter Garrett Rice doubled after falling behind 0-2, then working the count to 3-2. Peterson tapped a roller foul on the first-base side and hustled down the line in case the spin rolled the ball into fair territory, dropping his bat with his right hand along the way.
Ferrell again was the official who made the call for out, calling Peterson for offensive interference because his bat hit Georgia backstop Fernando Gonzalez.
The 2021 and 2022 NCAA baseball rule book has several sections and rules regarding offensive interference, but the most applicable is over batters, rule 8 section 5-o. It says that a batter-runner is out if “a whole bat is thrown into fair or foul territory, whether intentionally or not, and it interferes with a defensive player attempting to make a play, he should be called out.”
Earlier, in rule 6 section 3-b, the rulebook says the batter is out if “the batter interferes with the catcher’s fielding or throwing by stepping out of the batter's box or making any other movement that hinders the catcher's play at home base.”
After a quick conference, the rest of the officials agreed the call was correct. When Peterson continued to argue from the dugout, he was ejected and joined his coach in the clubhouse. The game ended two hitters later when Andrew Keefer struck out swinging.
Missouri might have had a good chance at winning despite the calls. But yet again, starting pitching held the team back.
Starter Zach Hise (0-6) gave up eight of Georgia’s earned runs and took the loss. Hise only walked three, but gave up four runs in both the first inning and sixth. Jackson Lancaster gave up the other, while Lukas Veinbergs and Cameron Pferrer both posted clean sheets.
“I think we got caught up in the emotion of the game without staying locked in, and then something bites us,” Bieser said.