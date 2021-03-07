Missouri baseball lost 8-4 to Arizona on Sunday, getting swept in all four games of the Frisco College Baseball Classic.
Arizona hopped ahead quickly. The Wildcats went down in the first but blasted back-to-back bombs on Missouri starter Andrew Vail in the second inning to go up three.
The next half inning, Tigers third baseman Luke Mann said, “don’t worry guys, I got this” and hit a towering homer that splashed down into a lazy river beyond the right field wall. With runners on first and second, Mann made it a tied run ball game.
That was the last bit of offense the team could muster until the ninth inning.
To Missouri’s credit, its pitching staff, which usually leaks runs like a sieve, held a potent Arizona offense to just three runs until the sixth inning. Arizona has won its past four games by a run differential of +37 (61-24).
The game stayed deadlocked with three apiece until the sixth inning when Arizona chased Missouri freshman reliever Zach Hise from the game. Hise got the loss after coming in relief of Andrew Vail, who lasted 3⅓ innings.
Arizona poured four more runs on Missouri in the seventh inning. Jacob Simpson gave out a walk to Mac Bingham to lead off the inning. Simpson caught the next Arizona batter looking, for his only recorded out in the game.
The 6-foot-4 junior put two more Wildcats on base via a walk and a single, and when Simpson walked Arizona’s go-ahead run in, he reached the end of his short leash.
Cameron Pferrer was sent in to clean up the mess, but Arizona hitters hung three more runs on the board.
The staff gave up ten hits to the Wildcats, walked six and struck out six in the four-run loss, but saw the small success of holding Arizona to the fewest amount of runs it scored in the Frisco Classic.
Missouri bats put together a small two-out insurrection in the bottom of the ninth, scoring a run, but the effort was too little and much too late.
Mann carried most of the load for the Tigers. The third baseman went 2-3 and his home run brought in the only three Missouri runs in the game.
Missouri’s skipper Steve Bieser said in a news release that he appreciated the fight Missouri showed in the end. The fight is a sad exclamation point at the end of a disappointing Frisco Classic, however. The Tigers return to Columbia four losses heavier and another weekend closer to their Southeastern Conference opener.
Brandt Belk was a real let down for the Tigers against Arizona, and hasn't lived up to expectations all year. Belk went 0-4 in the contest Sunday, bringing his season average below .200. That is almost .250 less than the left fielder hit last year.
Pitching again was a sore spot. Missouri arms gave up 8.6 runs per game in the tournament, and Missouri bats are in the middle of a six-game slump where they have scored more than five just once.
The Tigers have just five more nonconference games to tune up before their series in Kentucky, and St. Louis and Illinois State may end up being just what the doctor ordered. The Billikens and Redbirds are a combined 5-14 in 2021, and with a five-game winning streak, Missouri can pick up a bit of momentum heading into Lexington.