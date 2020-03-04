Before conference play begins this weekend, Missouri softball (16-6) had to take care of business against Missouri-Kansas City (5-9) on Wednesday. Missouri did so, run-ruling UMKC 11-0.
Missouri improved its all-time record against UMKC to 52-1 with the Roos’ lone victory over the Tigers coming in 1997.
UMKC pitcher Kailyn Packard came into the matchup against Missouri pitching well. Last weekend, she threw two complete games against Southeast Missouri State, going 2-1 with a 2.47 ERA. So far this season, she ranks fourth in the Western Athletic Conference in ERA (3.15).
However, Wednesday went differently for Packard, as Missouri saw success off her early and often. The Tigers were relentless at the plate, tallying seven hits and six earned runs off of Packard. Brooke Wilmes’ leadoff home run to right field to begin the game marked the first time the Tigers have led off a game with a homer since she achieved the feat last season against Tennessee on April 1.
“We’re always trying to come out in the first inning and try to put a couple runs up, especially for our pitchers,” Wilmes said. “Just to be able to go out there and hit that first home run gave us a lot of confidence and momentum.”
Megan Schumacher took the circle for Missouri on Wednesday. The righty faced a right-handed heavy UMKC lineup: Eight of the nine batters for the Roos were right-handed. For head coach Larissa Anderson, the plan was to get the righty matchup advantage for Schumacher.
“That’s really where Schumacher lives and can dominate the right-handed hitters,” Anderson said.
The most adversity Schumacher faced came in the third inning after she gave up three consecutive singles to load the bases. Schumacher rallied, using her high level velocity to strike out the Roos’ Breanna Hunter and strand the runners.
“Her last couple outings haven’t been what we’ve expected out of her, so it was good to see that,” Anderson said. “Especially when they loaded up the bases that she got out of that situation. That was really key for her.”
Schumacher recorded the win for Missouri, pitching a complete game shutout. This is the third time Missouri has shut out an opponent this year.
The Tigers played strong defensively, highlighted by Jazmyn Rollin. Rollin got her first start at second base this year after some struggles playing at shortstop last season. Anderson believes the switch benefits Rollin’s ability to pick up the ball off the bat.
“We’ve been working her there the last few days in practice,” Anderson said. “We put her over on the right-hand side of the infield, and she’s seeing the contact zone a lot better.”
Wilmes tied her career-high with five RBI on the day, following her leadoff home run with two two-RBI doubles. She continues to be one of the toughest outs in Missouri’s lineup, going 45 plate appearances since her last strikeout. Wilmes is the first Tiger to have two doubles in a game since Callie Martin did so against Iowa on Feb. 16, 2019.
“I just went up with the mindset to put the ball in play as hard as I could,” Wilmes said.
The Tigers found offensive contributions all around the lineup. In the third inning, Cayla Kessinger went deep for a three-run home run. Kessinger continues to be a monster at the dish, improving her hitting streak to 11 games. This marks three straight games with a home run for Kessinger, the first Tiger to do so since Jazmyn Rollin last season. Emma Raabe added to Missouri’s big day with a three-run home run. The Tigers tallied ten hits in just four innings of hitting.
“We went up with a really good approach at the plate, and hopefully we can transition that into this weekend too,” Wilmes said.
Ahead of Southeastern Conference play, the Tigers feel confident in their preparation.
“We have played a very hard nonconference schedule so far,” Wilmes said. “We’re going to come to SEC play and we’re going to be excited and we’re really ready for this weekend.”
Anderson believes Missouri’s success depends on its pitching.
“It always starts in the circle,” Anderson said. “I think we’re going to play great defense. Our offense can be strong the whole way through the lineup, so it’s really going to come down to our pitching.”
The Tigers return to action this week as they begin SEC play. Missouri faces Ole Miss at 6 p.m. Friday at Mizzou Softball Stadium. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network+.