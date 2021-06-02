Missouri softball outfielder Brooke Wilmes was named a third team All-American by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association on Wednesday afternoon. Wilmes is the 25th All-American in program history.
She is the first NFCA All-American for the Tigers since 2016, when Emily Crane was named to the first team and Sami Fagan was named to the third team. Cayla Kessinger was named a second team All-American by Softball America after the shortened 2020 season.
Wilmes was also named to the All-SEC second team earlier in the season.
She hit five home runs in six NCAA Tournament games, finishing the season with 13 homers, a .373 batting average and a team-high 55 RBI. She finished the season, her fourth campaign with the Tigers, on a 10-game hitting streak. She will return in 2022 for a final season after the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic.