Trailing by three and down to their last out, Missouri was just one swing away from taking a mid-week loss to the University of Texas San Antonio. The Tigers dug deep, though, rallying with two away in the ninth to knot things up and head to extras.
Little did they know, the game had practically just begun.
After five hours and 13 minutes of play, Missouri escaped with a 12-11 win over the Roadrunners in a performance that was as ugly as it was gritty. The Tigers recorded eight hits, four errors, 9 walks, 11 strikeouts and five stolen bases in 12 innings of play on Tuesday night.
Chris Cornelius paced Missouri with a grand slam and a double, although numerous players came up clutch in key moments. Of the eight pitchers used, Trey Dillard earned the win, and Art Joven captured the save.
In the top of the ninth, Connor Brumfield approached the plate 0-for-3 with two outs and nobody on. The senior stepped up, knocking a two-out single to left to keep the Tigers alive. Clayton Peterson took first after being hit by a pitch, and Josh Holt Jr. capitalized on the opportunity with a bloop single to score Brumfield.
The Tigers quickly found themselves within one run as Peterson scored on a wild pitch. After Misner was intentionally walked, Peter Zimmermann crushed one to left to score Holt and tie things up at nine apiece. Cameron Dulle then took the mound for the Tigers and escaped the inning unscathed, sending the game to extras.
Once again in the tenth, the magic happened for Missouri with two outs. Thomas Broyles and Brumfield both drew walks, and Peterson singled to score Broyles. Brumfield scored on a wild pitch, giving the Tigers an 11-9 lead.
Dulle faltered in the bottom of the frame, immediately giving up two singles and a walk, and Bieser brought out Jordan Gubelman. An error by Mark Vierling at second base proved costly, as the Roadrunners scored two to tie things up.
The Tiger offense was unable to produce in the eleventh, and the bottom of the frame brought some drama. After a foul bunt attempt on the first pitch of the inning, Gubelman was ejected from the game for arguing with the umpire over the call.
Trey Dillard took the mound, and the Roadrunners loaded the bases with a walk, a fielding error by Cornelius at short and a hit-by-pitch. The Tigers escaped the chaotic frame, however, with a K and a double play.Missouri regained the lead in the 12th when Vierling notched a sac fly to score Broyles, who walked to start the inning. One run was all the offense could muster, and Art Joven came in as Missouri’s eighth and final pitcher of the night.
Though he issued a walk and hit a batter, it was Joven who finally put an end to the madness, notching a K for the final out of the night.
It was an ugly night for the Missouri pitching staff as a whole. Trae Robertson, Konnor Ash, Lukas Veinbergs and Tommy Springer, all of whom threw in the first eight innings, collectively allowed nine runs, seven hits and 10 walks.
Fortunately for the Tigers, San Antonio also had a rough go on the rubber. In the top of the third, the Roadrunners loaded the bases upon issuing two walks and hitting a batter with no outs. Misner then drew a walk of his own to put Missouri’s first run on the board.
Next up was Zimmermnn, who roped an RBI single to score another. Chris Cornelius really made some noise, though, clobbering a grand slam to give the Tigers a 6-3 lead. The junior has five blasts on the year a team-leading 26 RBI.
Next,Missouri will face Incarnate Word at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in San Antonio, Texas, before heading to No. 11 Texas A&M.