Missouri softball is never going to want to come back to Columbia at this point.
The Tigers left Florida for Mobile, Alabama. Despite that, the wins kept coming, even if they had to wait a bit longer than expected for them.
Morning rain caused delays in the early action and each of the games before Missouri's saw extra innings. That pushed Missouri’s first game back over an hour. When the games did begin, wins eight and nine soon followed. The Tigers won their afternoon contest 6-3 over Middle Tennessee State before coming from behind to beat hosts South Alabama 8-3.
MTSU offered an intriguing task. Considering it had only played four games before it faced Missouri, it might have had a chance to surprise the Tigers. Missouri’s offense was largely unphased, however.
Going into the day, the Tigers had 18 home runs. Led by Hatti Moore's five, the total was the sixth highest total in the NCAA. They added three more in the afternoon, including Moore’s sixth.
That was largely where the offense came from against the Blue Raiders. Moore’s blast came in the third, Brooke Wilmes’ in the fifth and Cayla Kessinger hit one more in the seventh. Wilmes proved to be hitting the game winner with her solo shot, with MTSU unable to score more than three on the Tigers’ pitching.
Kimberly Wert made sure her bat was not forgotten in the evening game, adding a two-run shot in the third inning against South Alabama for the fourth Tigers home run of the day.
Missouri also made sure to take advantage of the free chances it was given. South Alabama issued five walks, three of which came around to score. They did the same with one out of two against the Blue Raiders. Missouri was able to take advantage of errors by the opposition defense as well, scoring an unearned run in both games.
Missouri had its share of defensive problems as well, at least in the afternoon game. None of the three runs scored by MTSU were earned, as a pair of errors by Wert held off the third out long enough for them to come across.
The walks that plagued the opposition did not prove to be an issue for the Missouri pitchers, though, something that represented an improvement. As a staff, they had walked 21 batters, almost two and a half per game. That number isn’t great when you take into account that Missouri had two games shortened by the NCAA runs-ahead rule.
Friday, the pitchers gave just two free passes in total, and none to MTSU. On top of that, freshman starter Lauren Krings struck out nine batters in 3⅔ innings, doubling her total for the season so far.