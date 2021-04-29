Jenna Laird had wrapped a spectacular series against Mississippi State, and as the Missouri softball shortstop fielded postgame questions on the SEC Network, a pair of fans off-camera shouted her name.
Those were Laird’s parents, who attend most Missouri home games and make their presence known from the stands.
“They’re pretty fun and outgoing,” Missouri assistant coach Sara Michalowski-Marino said. “I think Jenna has that side of her, but she just hasn’t brought it out yet.”
Laird, a three-time Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week since league play began, has earned respect less with her voice this season than with her bat.
But she’s working on that.
The East Meadow, N.Y., native is gradually trying to show more of the extroverted side she said comes out around her family.
For now, she speaks softly but carries a big bat.
Laird ranks second in the SEC in batting average (.433) and hits (61). She’s tied for fourth in doubles (12) and tied for 12th in runs scored (37). And she’s been even better in league play, batting .469 against SEC competition – second-highest in the league – with a .507 on-base percentage that’s sixth in the league in conference games.
She’s remained unassuming about her success, and that’s in keeping with a pattern.
In softball circles, Laird was a household name on Long Island, where coaches and fans of the sport knew her name before she even got to East Meadow High School.
“The thing with Jenna is everyone knows who she is,” Michalowski-Marino said, “but it doesn’t affect her in a negative way.”
Michalowski-Marino was one of those coaches who knew Laird’s name early. As an assistant to then-Hofstra head coach Larissa Anderson – now the head coach at Missouri – Michalowski-Marino helped the Pride recruit Laird and ultimately secure a verbal commitment from Laird. The speedy shortstop’s high school was just seven minutes from the Hofstra campus.
In Anderson and Michalowski-Marino, Laird saw two people she trusted with her development. So much so that she committed as a high school freshman. After the Hofstra coaches moved to Missouri, Larid reopened her recruitment and set her sights further from home, considering Hofstra again, but also eyeing North Carolina, Syracuse and Penn State.
“I knew that if I was gonna be somewhere so far away from home that I would want to be under Coach Anderson and Coach Sara,” Laird said.
It took just one step on campus for her to decide she would play at Missouri.
While Laird eventually would become the everyday shortstop for the Tigers, that role was not guaranteed.
“One of our philosophies is you have to earn your spot,” Michalowski-Marino said.
In high school, Laird had been an all-state and all-county selection. She’d led East Meadow to a state title in 2017 and Long Island championships in 2018 and 2018. She was MVP of the 2018 playoffs.
Laird's high school awards and statistics meant nothing in the new environment. With an established shortstop in Jazmyn Rollin already on the team and multiple other freshman able to play the position, Laird needed to compete from day one to earn both her place in the team and her teammates' respect.
Rollin’s offseason injury opened the door for the group of talented freshmen to battle for the slot. As the season drew near, it was down to Laird and Alex Honnold.
“At first Jenna and Alex were gonna go back and forth,” Michalowski-Marino said, “and then Jenna kind of stepped up and earned that spot.”
Laird quickly proved worthy of her selection. Between the first game of the season and the end of nonconference play, she hit .422 with 20 RBI. She’s taken another step forward in conference play.
“It gives me kind of a confidence boost,” Laird said, “jJust knowing that I am good enough to be playing on these fields that I would see on television when I was younger.”
With her place in the lineup secured, Laird could focus on earning respect.
It was easier to do with her bat than her voice.
But Laird credits redshirt junior Kendyll Bailey with helping her grow into her role on the team. Bailey, a second baseman and vocal defensive leader, has played a key role in Laird’s adjustment to the college softball.
“She’s always talking to me telling me if I need to cover somewhere,” Laird said. “In the beginning when we first started and I wasn’t familiar with anything, she was always the one to help me with coverages and stuff like that.”
While Bailey is plenty loud enough for both of them, Laird’s other middle-infield partner is not. Alex Honnold is quieter than Laird, forcing the shortstop to speak up and direct more. Some of their communication is more silent than spoken, but Laird said it has helped bring out her voice.
Finding it still is in a work in progress. But Laird is getting there.
Michalowski-Marino has seen an outgoing side of Laird. It hasn’t caught up to her hitting, but it’s showing itself as the season progresses.
“I have started to open up more,” Laird said. “I know that everyone here knows I’m not quiet, they know I have a different side of me, and they probably want it to come out sooner rather than later.”