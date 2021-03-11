After a month of road trips with stops in Florida, Alabama and Oklahoma, Missouri softball has finally made its way back to Columbia.
The 19-game stretch brought the Tigers to a 15-4 record and No. 17 in the NCAA rankings. They now come home to host the Mizzou Tournament, scheduled to take place Friday through Sunday. The Tigers will welcome Drake, Iowa State and Kent State to Mizzou Softball Stadium.
In addition to each other, the four teams involved will have to deal with a fifth competitor this weekend — the rain.
While forecasts are not always accurate, the outlook is not promising. Friday and Sunday each have greater than 80% chance of rain and strong winds also look to be on the way. Rain also is forecast Saturday morning.
Missouri coach Larissa Anderson acknowledged the possibility that rain could play a factor in the schedule this weekend during a news conference Wednesday.
“We’re going to continue to try to take care of the field. And we’re going to tarp today after practice so that we’re prepared,” Anderson said. “And if there’s going to be a window, we know we can easily pull the tarp and play.”
Anderson also said the priority was to make sure visiting teams get games in.
“I mean, they’re spending a lot of money to come into here,” she said. “And we’re going to make sure that we take care of them as much as we’re going to take care of us.”
One of those visiting teams has already faced Missouri once this season. Iowa State represents one of the Tigers’ four losses. After dropping a back-and-forth game 9-8 in Florida as part of the “Strike-Out Cancer” Tournament, Missouri is set to have two chances at revenge on its turf.
As for the other two visitors, neither on paper appears to offer much competition to Missouri or Iowa State, although Kent State’s record of 3-6 may be a little misleading. Four of those losses came to top-20 opponents in Georgia and Alabama. The Golden Flashes also were voted as the preseason favorite in the Mid-American Conference by MAC coaches, indicating they are better than their record indicates.
Drake relies heavily on underclassmen and will bring a roster that features five juniors and seniors. That inexperience might have a little to do with its slow start to the year at 3-10, especially considering its six sophomores on the team did not get a full season due to COVID-19 as freshmen last year.
The chance to play in front of their own fans, even in a limited capacity, should offer the Tigers an advantage they have not had up to this point in the season.
“There’s nothing like playing at home and having that M-I-Z chant behind our dugout so we’re really looking forward to it,” Anderson said.
As long as the weather holds, those chants should be heard loud and clear from Mizzou Softball Stadium all weekend long.