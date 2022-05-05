Missouri women’s golf head coach Stephanie Priesmeyer will begin her transition from coaching to a new development role within the athletic department, Missouri athletic director Desireé Reed-Francois announced Thursday.
“We thank Coach Priesmeyer for her years of coaching service to Mizzou,” Reed-Francois said in a release. “Coach Priesmeyer represented her alma mater with a high level of class as a player and coach and has positively impacted countless student-athletes’ lives. We are grateful for her contributions not only to our students, but to the local community and to golf in mid-Missouri. We are looking forward to Coach Priesmeyer moving into a new development role to contribute to all our student-athletes’ successes.”
Priesmeyer took over as head coach prior to the 2000-01 season. She coached the Tigers to 19 tournament wins, was the 2004 Big 12 Coach of the Year, 2005 Regional Coach of the Year and coached 30 WGCA scholars. Her 2003 squad finished second at the Big 12 Conference Championship — the Tigers’ best postseason tournament finish.