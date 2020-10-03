Almost exactly a year after being sidelined by a sacral fracture, Kieran Wood finally had the chance to race again at the inaugural Gans Greek Classic, Missouri's new course, on Saturday.
"If he had one goal this year, it was to run at this meet," coach Marc Burns said.
Wood, a redshirt senior, set a new course record with a time of 23:54.5 on his way to a first place finish at the 2020 Gans Creek Classic. For him, the win felt like he was doing justice not only for himself, but for his team after missing the majority of the 2019 season.
"I’m just happy to be back competing," Wood said. "This team has done a lot for me. I’ll always love this team."
Wood's finish helped lead Missouri to a team victory in the men's race with 34 points. Freshman William Sinclair and junior Martin Prodanov also had top-10 performances to help push the Tigers to a win.
"It was a dogfight the whole way," Burns said of the men's race. "You look back at the splits, almost every K we were almost a dead heat between the three teams. You learn something about your team when you get in a dogfight like that and it comes down to the last loop."
While Sinclair didn't finish as high in the Gans Creek race as he did at the Commodore Classic, his performance proved further to his teammates and coach the potential he has ahead of him in his collegiate career.
"Will’s a stud, man," Wood said. "He doesn’t know how to run slow. Today was fast because he got after it. I wasn’t expecting it, but credit to him he gets after it and he makes people work hard. If he can continue to run with the same passion, he’s gonna be really, really successful for us."
Sinclair led in the first 3000 meters of the race before falling behind in the back half and dropping out of the lead pack.
"I think the only lesson [Sinclair] probably learned today was just to save a little bit of emotional energy that first half of the race," Burns said. "You saw the experience from Kieran’s side where he kind of really let loose over that last lap. I think when William figures that piece out, he’s gonna be really dangerous."
The Missouri women had a strong showing in the meet as well. Senior Sarah Chapman finished first overall, and set a personal and course best with a time of 20:01.1.
"For Sarah to come out on top there is a really good sign of where she’s at, and she’s at a whole different level than where she’s been at," Burns said.
Arkansas women's team, reigning national champions, was Chapman and Missouri's biggest competition. Razorback runners placed second through ninth in the race, but the second place runner was a full five seconds behind Chapman.
"I felt a lot stronger than last year," Chapman said. "I tried to not go too early and just see how they were doing. I noticed going into the last K that they were struggling and I felt strong still, so just went for it and trusted that I knew where I was on the course. I was surprised though. I didn’t think I could take them all."
Besides Chapman, sophomore Ginger Murnieks and McKenna Revord each had strong races, finishing 10th and 15th.
Missouri's next race is the Missouri XC Invitational, an inter-squad meet, on Oct. 16. The Southeastern Conference Championships are scheduled for Oct. 30.