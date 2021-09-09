After the match against Miami, Missouri coach Stefanie Golan said the Tigers didn’t have a solidified starter at goalkeeper for the No. 1 role. If Golan still hasn’t made her choice on the starting goalkeeper, Sophia Worth is certainly giving her a lot to think about.
Worth made five saves against Northern Colorado in a clean-sheet 1-0 win in Greeley, Colorado. It was her third consecutive start after coming into the season as the perceived third-choice goalkeeper, and Missouri has won all of those matches.
Skye Kingsley’s second goal of the season was the difference between the two sides. She got on the end of Julissa Cisneros’ cross and put it to Bears keeper Ashley Franza’s left to give the Tigers the lead and ultimately the win.
Worth made several note-worthy saves in the match. Lexi Pulley nearly got Northern Colorado level in the first half, but a diving stop from the Denver native kept Missouri in the lead.
The Bears were the better side going forward in the second half. Northern Colorado fired off most of its shots after the break, but Worth was equal to all of them. She made a pair of diving saves in the second half and commanded her box well in the win for the Tigers.
Going forward, there is some concern for Missouri. The attack resembled more of the first two matches of the season than the recent resurgence the team has seen, largely settling for long-range efforts that rarely challenged Franza. The closest Missouri came to a second goal was in the first half off Milena Fischer’s strike from distance, which Franza did well to get to and tip off the post.
The Tigers’ next match is at 7 p.m. Saturday at No. 22 BYU. The Cougars are 3-2-1, most recently setting for a 0-0 draw with Utah. Missouri will then return home to face No. 12 South Carolina to kick off SEC play.