After Round 1 at the NCAA Louisville Regional, Missouri women’s golf’s Jessica Yuen left herself with little chance of qualifying for the national championship.
Any hope that remained disappeared after Round 2.
Yuen posted a second round 16-over 88 on Tuesday, tying her highest score of the season, to follow an opening round 12-over 84 at the University of Louisville Golf Club in Simpsonville, Kentucky.
The senior was 8 over through five holes to open the round and didn’t manage a birdie until the 17th hole. She ended a difficult day with four double bogeys and two triple bogeys.
She is 93rd of the 94 players to complete 36 holes and one of four players without a score below 80 in the opening two rounds.
To qualify for the national championship at Greyhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, Yuen needs to finish among top three individuals at the Louisville Regional site that are not part of one the six qualifying teams. That mark is currently at 1-under par, which is tied for 10th on the individual leaderboard.
Florida State leads the team event by four strokes through two rounds after posting a 3-over 291 on Tuesday to follow Monday’s 2-under 286. The Seminoles’ closest challengers for the top spot are Southeastern Conference teams Arkansas and South Carolina, which are tied for second at 5 over through 36 holes.
Louisville, Texas and Michigan State are the other three teams currently in qualifying position.
North Florida’s Christin Eisenbeiss leads the individual event by one stroke at 6 under par. She tied the low round of the day Tuesday, a 5-under 67, to take the clubhouse lead into the final day’s play. Twelve players are within five strokes of Eisenbeiss’ lead, with Mathilda Claisse of the Gamecocks the nearest challenger at 5 under.
Only one of the six individuals to receive an invite to the event without their team is currently in the top 20. Furman’s Anna Morgan posted a 1-under 71 and a 3-over 75 to end Day 2 tied for 20th and will need to make up three strokes in the final round for a national championship berth.
Yuen is out of contention for that position and will tee off the final round of her career as a Tiger on Wednesday.