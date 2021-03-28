For the second tournament in a row, Jessica Yuen of Missouri women's golf is in the hunt for an all-tournament finish.
The Tigers again find themselves in the bottom half of the field, posting rounds of 9-over 297 and 6-over 294 to sit in a tie for 11th place of 15 teams.
But Yuen is again in the top five individually.
The senior currently sits in a tie for third place at The Bruzzy tournament in Argyle, Texas — the same position she finished at in Missouri's last tournament in Georgia — after opening rounds of 3-under 69 and even-par 72 at Lantana Golf Club.
Ahead of Yuen is a sizable gap to first and second place. She is four strokes behind Lauren Cox of North Texas in second, and six strokes behind leader Lianna Bailey of Oklahoma State, who posted rounds of 3-under 69 and 6-under 66 to set the pace.
Oklahoma State is also firmly in control of team event. The Cowgirls are 19 under for two rounds after team scores of 4-under 284 and 15-under 273, putting 14 strokes clear of the Mean Green in second and 34 clear of the Tigers.
There is a large jump down the leaderboard to Missouri's second-best score.
Brianne Boldens, Noelle Beijer and Sophia Yoemens all ended the day in a tie for 51st at 6-over-par. Boldens and Beijer both posted rounds of 5-over 77 and 1-over 73, and Yoemans followed a morning 2-over 74 with an afternoon 4-over 76.
Both of freshman Emily Staples' opening rounds were dropped as she shot a 6-over 78 and a 5-over 77 to end the day in a tie for 71st.
Missouri will complete the tournament Monday, with a shotgun start beginning at 8:30 a.m.