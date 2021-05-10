After one round at the NCAA regional women’s golf event, the early signs suggest Jessica Yuen’s collegiate golf career is going to end in Kentucky.
The senior received an individual bid to play in the event thanks to a stellar second half of the season, but after 18 holes of the three-round event, Yuen finds herself toward the back of the pack.
Yuen’s slow start Monday at the University of Louisville Golf Club in Simpsonville, Kentucky, was indicative of what was to come, as she recorded an opening round 12-over 84 to sit 95th of 96 players on the individual leaderboard.
The Missouri women’s golf standout followed an opening-hole bogey with a quadruple-bogey eight at the second and was never able to recover.
Two double-bogeys, five bogeys and two birdies on the scorecard later, Yuen signed for her highest one-round score since the third round of The Ally tournament Oct. 21 in Starkville, Mississippi.
Six golfers not on a qualifying team received individual berths to the regional site in Kentucky. Four of those players are in the bottom half of the field after Round 1. Anna Morgan of Furman is the only individual in the top 10, posting 1-under 71 to sit in a tie for fifth.
Six teams will advance to the NCAA national championship May 21-26 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, as will the three best-scoring individuals not part of a qualifying team.
Florida State’s Amelia Wilson and UCLA’s Emilie Paltrinieri, both at the regional with their respective teams, co-lead the individual event by one stroke after posting 4-under 68s to open the event.
The Seminoles also lead the team event, posting the only under-par number of the day, a 2-under 286. They lead UCLA by five strokes.