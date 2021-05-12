Missouri women's golf's Jessica Yuen withdrew from the final round of the NCAA Louisville Regional with a wrist injury Wednesday, according to an MU spokesperson.
The injury has affected long periods of Yuen's Tigers career, including some tournaments earlier this season. The withdrawal brings an end to her collegiate golf career.
Yuen had played herself out of contention for a national championship qualifying spot in the first two rounds at the University of Louisville Golf Club, posting rounds of 12-over 84 on Monday and 16-over 88 on Tuesday.
After 36 holes, she was 93rd of 94 players to complete two rounds. She needed to finish in the top three individuals not part of the six qualifying teams to advance to Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Florida State won the team event at 8 over par, closing the event with a 7-over 295. The Seminoles beat out Texas and UCLA to the top spot by three strokes.
Michigan State will join Southeastern Conference teams Auburn and South Carolina as the other three qualifying teams from the Louisville site. Arkansas was the first team to miss out on a national berth, losing in a playoff with the Gamecocks for the sixth spot.
UCLA's Emma Spitz secured the individual title with a closing round of 4-under 68 to finish the event 8 under. She beat Tennessee's Mikayla Bardwell and Florida State's Amelia Williamson by five strokes over 54 holes.
Bardwell received an individual berth to the national championship with her second-place finish. She will be joined by Louisville's Lauren Hartlage and 36-hole leader Christin Eisenbeiss (North Florida), who finished the event tied for fourth at 2 under par.