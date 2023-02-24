Missouri baseball scored all five of its runs in the third inning to defeat Florida International 5-2 on Friday to even up the series at 1-1 in Miami.
Panthers starter Christian Santana walked Trevor Austin with the bases loaded to bring Justin Colon home. Sixth-year senior Hank Zeisler followed with a grand slam to make the score 5-0.
In the bottom of the fourth inning, FIU first baseman Adrian Figueroa hit an RBI single to right field to score Alec Sanchez and Dante Girardi.
Zeisler and Colon led Missouri at the plate, with Zeisler recording three hits and Colon two.
Left-hander Ian Lohse had a strong start on the mound. He recorded two strikeouts and allowed one hit in 2 ⅓ innings.
Sophomore Tony Neubeck also had an impressive day on the mound. He struck out six and shut out the Panthers for five innings.
Zach Franklin came in to close out the game in the bottom of the ninth. The sixth-year senior struck out two batters and recorded a flyout to conclude the game.
Missouri (3-2) continues its series against FIU (3-3) at 4 p.m. Saturday in Miami.