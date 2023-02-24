Hank Zeisler

Hank Zeisler

 Courtesy of MU athletics

Missouri baseball scored all five of its runs in the third inning to defeat Florida International 5-2 on Friday to even up the series at 1-1 in Miami.

Panthers starter Christian Santana walked Trevor Austin with the bases loaded to bring Justin Colon home. Sixth-year senior Hank Zeisler followed with a grand slam to make the score 5-0.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you