Sixth-year senior Hank Zeisler hit three home runs for Missouri as the Tigers held off Lamar for a 10-8 victory Wednesday at Taylor Stadium.
Zeisler put the Tigers ahead right away in the bottom of the first inning, blasting a three-run shot over the center-field wall that brought home Ross Lovich and Trevor Austin.
The first baseman hit a solo homer in the fifth and another solo shot in the seventh that extended the Tigers’ lead to 8-6.
“Hank is the same guy every single day,” MU coach Steve Bieser said. “He approaches every game the same way, and it was great to see him have the game that he had today.”
Zeisler led the way at the plate for Missouri (13-3), which finished with six home runs against the Cardinals. Juju Stevens followed Zeisler’s first homer with a solo shot in the second.
Lamar (13-4) clawed its way back into the game with a five-run seventh against freshman reliever Daniel Wissler. After a sacrifice fly, junior Luke Bumpus hit a two-run homer.
Two batters later, senior catcher Ryan Snell, who was named to the Johnny Bench Award Watch list, hit a two-run homer of his own, making it 7-6 Tigers.
Zeisler’s third home run gave MU some breathing room going into the top of the eighth, and Justin Colon and Dalton Bargo each hit solo homers in the bottom half of the inning to make it 10-6.
“Toward the end of the game, I knew we needed more runs,” Bieser said. “It turned out to be a home-run fest, and it was important to get those home runs from Bargo and Colon.”
Junior left-hander Ian Lohse started for the Tigers, earning a no-decision after allowing one hit and striking out two over two scoreless innings.
Freshman righty Logan Lunceford improved to 2-0 on the season, allowing one run and three hits while striking out four over four innings of relief work.
Sophomore lefty Tony Neubeck recorded six outs for his first save. Snell hit his second two-run homer with two outs in the ninth, and the Cardinals had runners on second and third when Neubeck struck out Kirkland Banks on the ninth pitch of the at-bat to preserve the victory.
“We knew we had a good opponent coming in,” Bieser said. “We had to have some guys step up and throw the ball, and some guys had success, and others had a tough day.”
The Tigers begin Southeastern Conference play with a three-game series against No. 2 Tennessee at 6 p.m. Friday at Taylor Stadium.