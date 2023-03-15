Sixth-year senior Hank Zeisler hit three home runs for Missouri as the Tigers held off Lamar for a 10-8 victory Wednesday at Taylor Stadium.

Zeisler put the Tigers ahead right away in the bottom of the first inning, blasting a three-run shot over the center-field wall that brought home Ross Lovich and Trevor Austin.

