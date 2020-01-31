To head coach Andy Grevers, there are only two words that describe this year's Missouri Tigers swim team.
Zou Style.
But what is Zou Style?
"Our process," Grevers said. "It's kinda what we coined it."
Zou Style comes down to six questions that each of the swimmers ask themselves at the beginning of the season. Once they have answered them, they work together to accomplish their goals for the season.
That process led to domination for Missouri on its Senior Day, winning nine of 13 events. The only blemishes on that record were the 100-yard backstrokes, which Lucia Romero Endolz and Adam Cerneck of Southern Illinois University won, and the 100-yard butterfly, which SIU swept.
The Missouri men won by a score of 180-111 and the women won 174-111.
Freshman Joseph Gutierrez had a great meet, winning the 1,000-yard freestyle in a time of 9:14.26. He now owns the fifth and sixth fastest times in Missouri history in the event. He also took second in the 500-yard freestyle behind his teammate, junior Giovanni Gutierrez who won with a time of 4:30.58.
Senior Nick Alexander won the 200-yard backstroke in 1:43.47 to go along with a second place finish in the 200-yard butterfly. The senior class as a whole left a lasting impression in their last home meet of their careers.
"Their legacy is Zou Style as far as I'm concerned," Grevers said. "They've developed a process that hardly any teams in the country are willing to do. Our athletes absolutely honored the seniors with their effort today."
Other senior wins included Jennifer King in the 200-yard backstroke, Nick Staver (100-yard breastroke), and Micah Slaton (200 butterfly).
Staver, Slaton and senior Daniel Hein, along with sophomore Danny Kovac, won in the 200 medley relay.
The Tigers have the SEC Championships to focus on now, which are Feb. 18-22 in Auburn, Alabama.