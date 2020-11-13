The wait is finally over as the Missouri women's basketball conference and non-conference schedules were dropped Friday morning.
The Tigers will celebrate New Year's Eve with a season-opener against Alabama at the Mizzou Arena. These two teams last met March 1 in Tuscaloosa, Ala., resulting in a 73-61 loss for Missouri.
Missouri has a stacked schedule, facing five of the top 25 teams including No. 1 South Carolina, No. 6 Mississippi State, No. 11 Kentucky, No. 13 Texas A&M and No. 14 Arkansas . Two of these matchups will be at home, the first against the Aggies on Jan. 24 and the second against Arkansas on Feb. 4.
Last year, the Tigers finished the season with an SEC record of 5-11, so they are looking to redeem themselves. Missouri lost every meeting with those five teams last season, with the closest loss being against the Razorbacks, 75-71, on Feb. 2. Some other matchups to be on the lookout for this season are against Kentucky and Mississippi State. Despite losing both meetings last season, the Tigers fell short by less than 15 points against Kentucky and Mississippi State.
Outside of the SEC, Missouri will host No. 24 Missouri State on Dec. 13. In the previous meeting the Tigers fell short in a seven-point loss against the Bears. Another familiar matchup will take place on Nov. 29 against Saint Louis, a team they blew out last season. Some other non-conference games will be against TCU on Dec. 6 and Texas Tech on Dec. 10.
Coach Robin Pingeton and her mixed squad of returners and activated transfers head into this season with optimism. The unusual offseason revitalized the Tigers and they hope to showcase this new spunk on Dec. 31.