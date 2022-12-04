To complete a sweep off its two-game stand in Tempe, Arizona for the Arizona State classic, Missouri women's basketball defeated host Arizona State 71-60 on Sunday.

Hayley Frank and Lauren Hansen starred, with each scoring 23 points on over 50% shooting. The Tigers managed to shoot 49% as a team and assisted on 19 of their 30 baskets.

  • Sports Reporter, Fall 2022 Studying Sports Journalism Reach me at @pcgillam@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5720

