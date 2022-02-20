When Missouri women’s basketball paid a visit to Mississippi State, the Bulldogs shot them out of the gym. They made 14 3-pointers while MU made only six en route to a convincing victory on their home floor.
If the Tigers wanted to snap their four-game losing streak against MSU and keep their NCAA Tournament hopes alive, they were going to have to reverse those numbers.
Missouri was able to do exactly that.
Five different players hit a shot from long distance, as the Tigers made 11 of 22 attempts from beyond the arc while holding Mississippi State to only six made 3s. That played a huge part in MU’s 76-66 win Sunday at Mizzou Arena.
“I think we have a lot of different players that can step up on different nights and knock down shots,” coach Robin Pingeton said.
Lauren Hansen and Hayley Frank got the shooting started in the first quarter, knocking down two 3s apiece. Those were the only two Frank had, finishing with a team-high 19 points while doing most of her damage inside the arc.
Both Hansen and Haley Troup made big shots in the fourth, with Hansen’s 3-pointer that extended the Tigers' lead to six with less than two minutes remaining being the biggest shot of the game. Hansen and Troup ended with nine and 16 points, respectively.
MU (17-10, 6-8 SEC) got a boost off the bench from freshman Izzy Higginbottom in the second quarter. She knocked down two 3s in under two minutes, as the Tigers tried to extend their lead to eight, their biggest advantage of the first half.
“I thought Izzy had some really good minutes for us tonight,” Pingeton said.
The shooting performance could not have come at a better time for MU. Coming in with four-straight losses, its NCAA Tournament hopes were starting to teeter to the wrong side of the bubble. A victory over Mississippi State (15-11, 6-8 SEC) — another team fighting for a spot in the dance — could prove invaluable come Selection Sunday.
Aijha Blackwell and the rest of the Tigers aren’t looking ahead though.
“We’re just trying to stay the course and stay focused game by game,” Blackwell said. “Just making sure we stay together throughout these games so we can end up where we want to be.”