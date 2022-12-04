To complete a sweep off its two-game stand in Tempe, Arizona for the Arizona State classic, Missouri women's basketball defeated host Arizona State 71-60 on Sunday.
Hayley Frank and Lauren Hansen starred, with each scoring 23 points on over 50% shooting. The Tigers managed to shoot 49% as a team and assisted on 19 of their 30 baskets.
"I'm proud of the resiliency, and really proud of the second half," coach Robin Pingeton said. "Halftime was huge for us to recalibrate."
Hansen got the game started with six first-quarter points — picking up right where she left off after scoring 23 on Saturday against UMass.
Frank tacked on five, and the Tigers shot 53.8% from the floor as they took a 15-10 lead into the second quarter.
Sara-Rose Smith came alive in the second quarter, scoring five points, corralling four rebounds and recording a block. However, the Sun Devils rallied to take a 31-28 lead into the half behind three made 3-point shots from Tyi Skinner and a plus-six advantage on the glass in the quarter.
Skinner finished with a team-high 29 points on 7-for-16 shooting for Arizona State.
The Tigers opened up the second half on a 12-1 run thanks to seven points from Frank and suffocating team defense. The lead expanded to as much as 12 in the third period, as Hansen caught fire from behind the arc with three made shots. Missouri out-scored Arizona State 24-12 in the quarter.
"We made the 50/50 plays early in that third quarter to set the tone," Pingeton said.
Rose-Smith continued to add to her rebounding total as well, reeling in five of her 15 boards in the third quarter.
"She really rebounded strong for us," Pingeton said. "After we thought she could have made a bigger impact last night, today was a new game and she was big."
Frank clinched the game in the fourth quarter. Her nine points in the final period came in clutch when the Sun Devils attempted to mount a rally early in the quarter. The game ended with both teams going on shooting droughts that kept the scoreline relatively stagnant.
Despite not shooting well from behind the arc (23%), the Tiger offense still managed to have an efficient day. That is in large part thanks to its paint production, as Missouri scored 38 to ASU's 14 and out-rebounded the Sun Devils by eight en route to dominating the interior on both ends.
The Tigers will host Omaha (4-3) at 11:30 a.m. Friday. The game can be watched on the SEC Network+.