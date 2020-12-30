With 2021 creeping up around the corner, the ending of the most unusual and unpredictable year for sports will also be the beginning of a daunting SEC women’s basketball conference play.
Missouri (4-1) will start with a home game at 2 p.m. Thursday against the dark horse that is Alabama (7-0). Following this SEC opener will be another brutal matchup with No. 10 Arkansas (9-1) on Sunday. The Tigers thus far have utilized the remainder of their already limited schedule as multiple stepping stones to gain momentum before the competition gets thick.
Finishing their non-conference schedule the way they did was exactly what coach Robin Pingeton had hoped for, only dropping one game against No. 24 Missouri State. Missouri’s last game against Southern Illinois proved to be its most dominating performance, holding the Salukis to only 43 points. Defensively, the Tigers have found their groove in the past few matchups, recording 22 overall team blocks and 41 steals so far this season.
Leading the Tigers in their three-game winning streak are 6-foot-4 forward Ladazhia Williams and transfer Shug Dickson. Williams leads her team in blocks and causes havoc for players in the post, limiting Southern Illinois lead scorer to a mere eight points Dec. 20. Dickson’s havoc on the defensive come from quick hands, tying with forward Shannon Dufficy with six steals this season. Despite a cool and collected demeanor on the court, Dickson’s lockdown defense has given way to many points off of turnovers in the past three games.
“We went from quarantine to a week full of games to Christmas break, and just trying to get that condition threshold back has been big after the break,” Pingeton said. “We’ve got a lot of things we’ve got to work on, but I really really enjoy this team and I think they’ve got a high ceiling.”
First up: The Tide
The kind of defensive prowess the Tigers have had will be crucial against the undefeated Crimson Tide, who beat the Tigers 73-61 last season. Receiving votes to be in the AP Top 25, Alabama will be a team that is just as dangerous as any other ranked SEC opponent this season. Some notable wins under its belt so far are an 88-66 win over Houston, a narrow win over Oklahoma State and most recently a 74-68 win over Memphis. The preseason has treated Alabama beautifully, with it winning every game and only having three games canceled so far.
This hot start for Alabama is not just a result of mere luck. It has a deep roster and scoring opportunities all around. Leading the Tide is senior Jasmine Walker. Walker has led her squad in scoring in all seven victories this season, her most prominent performance being against Memphis, a career-high 28 points. Not only can the 6-foot-3 forward get buckets, she also takes high-quality shots, averaging 40.9% from the field, 40% from the three and 78.1% from the foul line.
Some other standouts to look out for are seniors Jordan Lewis and Ariyah Copeland. Copeland averages 15.4 points a game and bullies her way in the paint every time she is on the court. Lewis serves more as a role player, grabbing rebounds and facilitating their offense with 17 total assists thus far.
Trying to get back at the Razorbacks
Coming at the heels of the Alabama game will be a more personal away matchup with the Razorbacks, who narrowly beat Missouri on Feb. 2 last season. Since that four-point victory, Arkansas has had key returns in seniors Chelsea Dungee and Amber Ramirez. With Dungee and Ramirez as its main scorers, Arkansas has already pulled off a huge upset, toppling then No. 4 Baylor in an 83-78 win.
Dungee, who scores well into double digits each game, may not be the sharpest shooter, but she gets to the foul line regularly which could provide some issues for the Tigers. Ramirez is more of a quiet storm, doing most of her dirty work on the other side of the court and recording 11 total steals this season. This combination of players can play into some of the areas Missouri needs to improve in, such as fouling and turnovers.
With a win over the reigning champs and their only loss coming from No. 14 Maryland, the Razorbacks will be a force to be reckoned with. They have been bullying their way through their non-conference play and look to continue domination in the regular season.
How to pull this all off
Accuracy will be key in these matchups, something that the Tigers have been pretty consistent with so far this season. The sharpest shooter in the bunch would be sophomore guard Hayley Frank. Against the Salukis, she never missed a shot from the field or from the free-throw line. Despite Frank being a more pass-first guard, whenever she does take the shot for herself, it’s more than likely the best look on offense at that time.
Some other key shooting threats from Missouri are Aijha Blackwell and transfer Lauren Hansen. Blackwell, whose consistency has been a focal point of the Tigers offense for two seasons, will be crucial in trying to tackle another stacked schedule in store this week. Even on her off nights, like the 72-58 loss against Missouri State, she remains a threat, finishing with 10 points and six rebounds.
While Tiger fans have been accustomed to players like Blackwell and Frank, Auburn transfer Hansen is bringing a whole new flavor to the Mizzou Arena this season. As a New York native, Hansen’s off-the-dribble shot gives a streetball feel that makes her a scoring threat anytime she has the ball. As of late, she’s scored in double digits twice and has been a part of the strong defense, grabbing two steals against Southern Illinois.
After breaking it all down, Missouri has all the tools there to give the Crimson Tide their first loss this season and pull off an upset against the Razorbacks. However, if the Tigers fail to maintain a strong defensive presence against big-time scorers or to get things flowing offensively in the first half, things won’t go in their favor.
“I think we’ve got a lot of momentum going into the SEC, so just continuing with that and just playing as a team will help us hopefully make a statement against Alabama,” Hansen said when asked about how her team has been holding up in this unusual season. “We’ve just got to be in the moment and not take any day for granted, and just being there and being present with your teammates has been really good.”