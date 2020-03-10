After a disappointing end to a disappointing season, the Missouri women’s basketball team team found it hard to look ahead.
The Tigers had just completed one of their worst seasons in program history, winning just nine games and struggling to come up with even a few conference wins. They had beaten No. 14 seed Ole Miss in the first round of the Southeastern Conference Tournament but fell to Tennessee in the second round despite a halftime lead. Coach Robin Pingeton was initially wary of calling the season a rebuilding year, but by the end of the final game, she was ready to call it for what it was.
“We had a lot of moving parts,” she said after the loss to Tennessee. “I know I didn’t feel like it was going to be so much of a rebuilding year going into the season. I was pretty optimistic about (what) this season would look like.”
Pingeton’s optimism may have been unrealistic, but the year has done its job. With six new players eligible to step on the court for the Tigers and Aijha Blackwell and Hayley Frank returning for their sophomore seasons after history-making debuts, Missouri is primed for a return to its former prominence as one of the top seven teams in the SEC.
Next year’s Tigers will look very different from this year’s squad, but that may be a good thing. Here’s a look at who’s leaving, who’s coming and who’s returning to the court for Missouri in the 2020-21 season.
The departures
If there’s anything Pingeton’s squad will miss from the four seniors who will be graduating in May, it’s their experience. Hannah Schuchts, Jordan Chavis, Jordan Roundtree and Amber Smith were four of Missouri’s five starters and take with them a combined average of 112 of Missouri’s 200 minutes per game this past season. Smith left with over 3,000 minutes , and all four had seen an increase in their time on court in their last two seasons. Add to that the time the four spent as a group on court and the chemistry they had built together, and Missouri is left with an inexperienced squad.
It’s not that the Tigers will be a young squad in terms of age. Six of Missouri’s roster spots next season will be taken by upperclassmen. But in terms of experience, and experience playing together, the Tigers are lacking. Blackwell and Frank are the only returners who played over 20 minutes per game, and six of the 11 Tigers eligible next season will not have stepped onto the court in black and gold.
The departing seniors certainly have made contributions to Missouri’s success, but it’s not their play on the court the Tigers will miss most — Pingeton and her team have recruited well to replace those holes. Experience and chemistry in a conference that’s continually getting better is what the Tigers will have to figure out how to replace.
The newbies
Perhaps Pingeton’s best roster addition is simply length. Five of the six new Tigers are listed at over six feet, and four of those are 6-foot-2 or taller. Transfers LaDazhia Williams and Shannon Dufficy, redshirt Micah Linthacum and incoming freshman Jayla Kelly are all listed as forwards for Missouri, while incoming freshman and Australian native Sara-Rose Smith is a guard.
The height benefits a Tigers squad that was small and often outmatched by the SEC’s best and biggest forwards, such as Auburn’s Unique Thompson or Georgia’s Jenna Staiti. The tallest active player for Missouri this past season was Schuchts, and she struggled with being strong enough and athletic enough to contain a number of opposing forwards. Amber Smith would often be tasked with guarding bigs when Schuchts ran into foul trouble or took breathers, but her best still couldn’t contend with the bigger and stronger forwards.
But the defensive benefits are not the best thing that the incoming groups height provides. By throwing in Linthacum, Williams or Dufficy at opponents, the Tigers have the chance to lengthen the court offensively in a way they were never able to do this season. While Schuchts had the size and Smith could often outwork a defense for points in the paint, neither were enough of a threat to take defensive attention away from the perimeter.
Throw in Dufficy — who recorded a program-best 19 double-doubles in 2018-19 with Utah State — Linthacum or even Kelly, and the opposing defense not only has to account for Blackwell’s driving presence and Frank or Haley Troup’s 3-point shooting, but also for a post presence.
“I think we’ll be able to have a lot of athleticism with new redshirts and everything,” Linthacum said after Missouri’s final game. “We’ll be able to speed it up. But I also think that we’ll be able to score a little more inside maybe with post and just a lot more different as far as maybe speed. I think, just, I’m interested to see how our chemistry and all that goes, once we’re playing together more.”
The chemistry of the incoming group is perhaps its biggest question mark. Williams knows what the SEC looks like, as she spent two seasons at South Carolina, but she averaged fewer than 10 minutes per game in 48 games before transferring. Dufficy comes from the mid-major Mountain West Conference, while transfer guard Shug Dickson hails from Tulsa and the American Athletic Conference. Getting them on the court with Missouri’s current roster will be important in the nonconference schedule, but Linthacum believes that work can be done even before that.
“We really try and spend time together on and off the court,” she said. “I think it will be really important to be really intentional of each person trying to reach out to one another. Then that’ll play out on the court once we handle the business off the court.”
The returners
No returners are more exciting than Blackwell and Frank. The two freshmen wowed in their debut seasons with Missouri, making contributions left and right. Blackwell averaged 15 points and 7.3 rebounds, recording six double-doubles in her final seven games of the regular season. Frank put up 11.8 points and four rebounds per game and put up over 20 points in three games.
There’s still room for growth, though. Blackwell, who was touted as having great court vision, often found herself in trouble with turnovers and forcing passes to create offense. The potential offensive weapons coming for the Tigers could take some of that pressure off her shoulders, but Blackwell must be smarter with her choices at times.
And though her scoring numbers were high, her shooting percentage was low. The freshman shot under 40% from the field, under 30% from 3, and under 65% from the free-throw line. Some of that comes from her shot selection and some comes from being the person tasked with scoring constantly, but Blackwell should take the time to improve her shot this offseason.
Frank is the more fundamentally sound of the two freshmen. Her 87% free-throw shooting was second in the SEC and was good for top 15 in the country. While listed as a forward, Frank was more comfortable in the wing or as the No. 4, not as the center — she shot best on step back jumpers and 3s, and she knew it. If Frank can score at a more consistent pace and bulk up to provide her with an advantage on the boards, the one-two punch of her and Blackwell could be one of the best in the conference.
Troup, Nadia Green and Elle Brown round out the group of returners for Missouri. Each worked in bench roles this season but saw increased minutes as the season went on. Green proved to be a good defensive guard in late-game situations because of her aggression, and Troup provided another threat from the 3-point line. Brown largely saw throwaway minutes at the end of games, but Pingeton often used her strategically to foul or provide a fresh body.
Troup could see a starting role, as the rest of the returning roster lacks a true point guard. Her ballhandling skills would need to see improvement, however, as press situations often proved problematic for the redshirt sophomore. But her 3-point shooting fills in the hole left by Chavis, who was Missouri’s most consistent threat from deep. Green could also see increased minutes if she can continue to make life difficult for opposing guards.
Put together the talent of the returners, the newbies, time to grow and the fire growing inside of Missouri after a season like this past one, and Frank believes something big is coming.
“This offseason is really important, and really geling all those pieces,” she said. “We have so much athleticism, crazy talent. Our transfers, they are amazing in practice. They’re the best scout players we could have asked for this year. Just putting that all together and working as a unit and a team, it’ll be something really special.”