Missouri women's basketball star Aijha Blackwell has been named one of the 10 finalists for the Cheryl Miller Award.
The honor is annually given to the most outstanding small forward in women's college basketball.
Blackwell, a junior, has been outstanding for the Tigers, who are trying to get back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019. She is averaging 15.9 points and 13.3 rebounds per game. The rebound average is good for second in the country behind DePaul's Aneesah Morrow.
Kentucky's Rhyne Howard was also one of the nominees. The potential No. 1 pick in the WNBA Draft is enjoying another outstanding statistical season for the Wildcats.