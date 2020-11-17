Missouri women’s basketball sophomore guard Aijha Blackwell was named to the Preseason All-SEC second team by the league’s coaches Thursday.
Blackwell posted one of the most impressive freshman seasons in program history last season. She started 24 of 31 games, averaging 15.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists. Among the Southeastern Conference, Blackwell ranked seventh in rebounding and eighth in scoring.
Blackwell became one of just three freshmen in program history to record eight or more 20-point games, joining Julie Helm and Sophie Cunningham.
As a team, Missouri was voted to finish 10th in the SEC Preseason Coaches Poll. Last season, the Tigers were predicted to finish ninth but finished in 11th. The league’s coaches picked South Carolina to win the conference.