With one week to go before the season tips off against Western Illinois, Missouri women’s basketball is firing on all cylinders.
Plenty can be said about the level of competition and the game’s exhibition status, but Tuesday’s 121-40 win over Division III Fontbonne at Mizzou Arena left coach Robin Pingeton with plenty of positive takeaways.
“It’s not about the scoreboard, and I told the girls that before the game even started,” Pingeton said. “I wanted effort, I wanted energy and I wanted 40 minutes. I think we had that ... I think in the past, that’s something we’ve had a hard time sustaining.”
The Tigers led wire-to-wire and received contributions from all across the roster in their final preseason tuneup. After being named to the SEC’s preseason All-Conference team earlier Tuesday, Amber Smith scored 13 first half points as MU surged to a 52-20 advantage at the break.
Missouri’s most eye-catching performance on the night came not from one of its incumbent leaders, but from a veteran who is looking for her first real chance to shine. Junior Elle Brown exploded for 24 points and six steals after totaling just 29 points during her first two years with the program.
“This is a young lady that has done it the right way,” Pingeton said of Brown. “It’s not supposed to be easy as a freshman and sophomore, and sometimes different players have to come in and play a different role and pay their due a little bit, but she has never wavered.”
Brown, the only player from Columbia on the roster after the graduations of Sophie Cunningham and Cierra Porter, praised her teammates for helping her succeed and described the feeling of being able to play in her hometown.
“The community here is awesome,” Brown said. “I hear them every time I’m on the court, and I try not to look at them like, ‘Hey, thanks.’ But it’s really cool just being able to play here. It’s a blessing.”
Freshman Aijha Blackwell had a dynamic night, finishing with 16 points, nine steals and seven assists. Her 27-minute workload, the team’s second largest on Tuesday, could be a sign of a prominent role with the Tigers all season.
“Coach basically tells me all the time, ‘You’re not a freshman,’” Blackwell said. “I don’t really come in having a mindset as a freshman. We have big goals here as a team, so I have to do whatever it takes to achieve them for my team.”
All 11 of Missouri’s active players logged double-digit minutes and scored against the Griffins. With three incoming transfers all sidelined for the year, Pingeton stressed the importance of the team’s depth.
“We’ve got 11 players, and we’re going to need all of them,” Pingeton said. “On any given night it could look different, but we cannot afford to get caught up in starting lineups. We can’t get caught up in rotations. We’ve got to be two feet in, and if this group can do that, I think we’ve got a chance to be pretty good this year.”
The Tigers will face their first Division I opponent when Western Illinois comes to Columbia next week. MU defeated the Leathernecks 89-64 in last year’s season opener in Macomb, Illinois. Tuesday’s tipoff is set for 7 p.m. at Mizzou Arena.