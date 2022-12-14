Hayley Frank passes the ball (copy)

Missouri forward Hayley Frank, right, passes the ball against Bradley on Nov. 10 at Mizzou Arena. Frank will return for her fifth season with the Tigers. She is averaging 14.8 points and 3.4 rebounds this season.

 Nicole Gutierrez/Missourian

Missouri forward Hayley Frank will return to the Tigers for the 2023-24 season. The Strafford native confirmed her return on “Tiger Talk” on Wednesday.

It will be Frank’s fifth season in the program.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, Spring 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at pjhxnb@umsystem.edu

Recommended for you