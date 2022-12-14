Missouri forward Hayley Frank will return to the Tigers for the 2023-24 season. The Strafford native confirmed her return on “Tiger Talk” on Wednesday.
It will be Frank’s fifth season in the program.
Frank has been among the most consistent players for Missouri this season, averaging 14.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game while helping the Tigers to an 11-1 start. The senior has reached double digits in scoring in all but two games, shooting 49.2% from the field and 41.2% from 3-point range.
Frank has appeared in 94 games since arriving in Columbia as the No. 26 recruit in the nation according to ESPNW HoopGurlz, starting in 71 of them.
Frank was named to the 2019-20 All-SEC Freshmen Team, 2021-22 All-SEC second team, as well as the 2022-23 preseason All-SEC second team. Frank also made the Winter SEC Academic Honor Roll the past two seasons.
