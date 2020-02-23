The substitutions Missouri women's basketball coach Robin Pingeton made in the final quarter of Sunday's contest against Mississippi were symbolic of the program's changing of the guards.
Redshirt sophomore Haley Troup for guard Jordan Roundtree.
Junior Nadia Green replacing Jordan Chavis.
Freshman Aijha Blackwell taking the spot of Hannah Schuchts.
Freshman Hayley Frank in for Amber Smith.
As Frank and Smith hugged before Smith left the court, the Mizzou Arena crowd erupted in a standing ovation as a thank-you to the senior.
The same crowd had roared after the freshman hit back-to-back shots early in the fourth, the first one a layup after snagging an offensive rebound and the second a 3 from the top of the key. At that moment, the Mizzou Arena faithful, clad in pink for the annual Pink Out game, was celebrating the future of the program.
It's one that looks bright with Frank and Blackwell as the stars.
In an 82-67 victory over the Rebels on Missouri's (8-19, 5-9 Southeastern Conference) senior day, the freshmen duo was once again red-hot, combining to score 42 points for the second time in as many games. Blackwell recorded her fourth double-double in five games with 20 points and 10 rebounds, and Frank led Missouri scorers with 22 points on 3-for-3 shooting from behind the arc.
"At this point, it just like confidence and things have been clicking really well," Frank said. "I feel like overall, how our team has been playing together, it just makes it so much easier to play."
Frank and Blackwell, former high school rivals who often met each other on the way to the state tournament, look as though they've been playing together for years, not a few months. In the fourth quarter, Frank fed Blackwell the ball inside, and Blackwell quickly converted a three-point play to extend the Tigers' lead to 24 points.
It's indicative of how their games complement each other, with Blackwell being a passionate, aggressive, downhill guard and Frank the calm and collected outside shooter with the build of a forward. And as each have been thrown into the fire that is SEC women's basketball, valuable growth and experience has been earned that benefit the Tigers long term.
For Blackwell, her performance on the boards has spurred Missouri in its most recent games. She's picked up at least six rebounds in each conference game since LSU came to Columbia on Jan. 5 and she's nabbed 14 boards twice in the last four games. The Tigers have sorely needed that presence in rebounding, as they've consistently been bullied on the glass this season. SEC bigs aren't getting any smaller, so what's made the difference for the freshman?
"Just being relentless on the boards," Blackwell said. "I know I can go snatch those boards, so why not just go and give it all I've got to go get those boards?"
On Frank's side, her 3-point shooting has been the key to her last two double figures performances, recording her best stretch of production from behind the arc the last two games. After going 5-for-7 in Nashville against Vanderbilt, she was perfect Sunday, hitting all three attempts. And she's found her sweet spot too, either off the dribble or the catch at the top of the key, hitting two from that spot against Ole Miss.
For all the success of the freshmen, Pingeton made sure to point out that the day was about the seniors, who were not available for interview after the game. But as the senior class has struggled to step up in a disappointing season, the production and growth from the pair has given the Tigers some life. Missouri recorded the first back-to-back wins of the season with Sunday's victory at a time when every victory is crucial to advance in the conference standings or even to keep ahold of its spot at No. 11.
The changing of the guards may still be coming with two games left of the regular season, but it appears Blackwell and Frank already have a firm hold on their places in the program.