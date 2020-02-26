Missouri women’s basketball celebrated its seniors Sunday, but the Tigers have one last chance to defend their home court before the regular season ends.
The perfect team may be coming to Columbia at the perfect time when Missouri hosts Auburn on Thursday.
The Tigers from Alabama have struggled in SEC play this season, accumulating just three wins in 14 games. The struggles are even worse on the road, as Auburn has been winless away from Alabama in conference and picked up just one win during the nonconference slate.
That doesn’t mean Missouri has a cakewalk Thursday. Auburn brings with it a suffocating press defense and one of the best forwards in the conference, Unique Thompson. Both Thompson and the press could exploit Missouri’s biggest weaknesses.
Missouri coach Robin Pingeton admitted after Sunday’s win against Ole Miss that her team hadn’t yet prepared for Auburn, but she emphasized the importance of watching film and being ready for Auburn’s unusual press.
“It’s going to be key for (Aijha Blackwell and Hayley Frank) to watch a lot of film,” she said. “It’s such a different style than we’ve played against so far, we’re going to have to be on point with it and we’re going to have to do a better job than we did tonight. It’s good we’ve got a couple of days to prepare for it, for sure.”
If Missouri wants to earn its third straight win, Pingeton’s advice about handling the press better is on point. The black-and-gold Tigers have struggled to put together an effective press break all season, getting trapped quickly in bad spots on the court, making desperation passes and failing to have a strong ballhandler that can consistently deliver the ball up the court.
For a team that is already prone to turning the ball over, Missouri can’t afford to be sloppy. Auburn is the best in the conference at picking opponents’ pockets, averaging 10.6 steals per game, and its press is a big part of that. Pingeton will have her team prepared, but Missouri will have to execute to build and hold a lead.
The press isn’t the only thing Missouri needs to worry about. Thompson, a 6-foot-3 junior, averages a double-double with over 16 points and 11 rebounds a game. Her 20 double-doubles on the season is tied with Belmont’s Ellie Harmeyer for best in the nation.
Those numbers spell trouble for Missouri, which has been dominated by forwards throughout the season. The Tigers don’t have the personnel to defend forwards of Thompson’s size well — Hannah Schuchts is the tallest player on Missouri’s roster but doesn’t have the same build and strength as the better forwards in the conference. Amber Smith has often been tasked with the job as well, and while her smart play enables her to draw some key offensive fouls, her 5-foot-11 frame is often a disadvantage inside.
A win isn’t out of the cards for Pingeton’s squad, as Auburn often has trouble defending the 3-point shot, one of Missouri’s strongest offensive attacks. But that must be combined with either minimizing the effect of Auburn’s press or Thompson’s performance, which isn’t a small task.
Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. Thursday at Mizzou Arena. The game will be broadcast live on KTGR and SEC Network+.