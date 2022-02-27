Florida women's basketball has been the darling of the Southeastern Conference in 2022.
The Gators — led by interim head coach Kelly Rae Finley — had been carried by their backcourt of Kiara Smith and Zippy Broughton to a potential top-four finish in the league and a coveted double-bye in the SEC Tournament.
While Florida has been flying, Missouri had lost five of its previous six while struggling to find offensive support for Aijha Blackwell and Hayley Frank. It seemed like the Gators had a clear backcourt advantage going into a key game for both teams.
That was not the case.
Missouri (18-11, 7-9 SEC) rode Hayley Frank and a standout performance from its guards to a 78-73 win over the No. 15 Gators (20-9, 10-6 SEC). The victory gave the Tigers what they needed most — A road victory over a tournament team.
Mama Dembele set the tone. Aside from her 13 points, including the free throws that iced the game for the Tigers, she was magnificent defensively. She held Smith — Florida’s leading scorer — to just 15 points on 17 shots while keeping her off the board from the field in the first half.
“I thought Mama was sensational defensively,” Missouri coach Robin Pingeton said. “She did an outstanding job of defending (Kiara) Smith who’s just a tremendous player.”
The Tigers also got steady play from Lauren Hansen who scored 12 points and dished out three assists. That’s something they have been needing from Hansen after she finished with 10 or fewer points the past four games. Her three assists was also one off from her season high.
Finally, Missouri got a massive boost off the bench from freshman Izzy Higginbottom. She got off to a huge start in non-conference play, winning SEC Freshman of the Week in November, but has struggled throughout league play due the Tigers COVID-19 pause and a non-COVID illness she dealt with.
She made her presence known Sunday with 15 points — three off her career high — and three assists. Her scoring total included a perfect eight for eight from the free throw line and a big 3-pointer at the end of the half.
“I thought she had a huge game for us,” Pingeton said. “I think she’s playing really well right now as we go through this final stretch of the season.”