To put things lightly, Missouri women’s basketball's progression throughout the season is at a standstill. Since beating No. 1 South Carolina, the Tigers have gone 4-8 in the past 12 games and have been losing the momentum that was built in that huge, upset win.
The offense has been stumped since its last win — a 77-61 win against Alabama on Jan. 30. They have scored less than 50 points in two of their past four games, which is unlike the Tigers (16-10, 5-8 Southeastern Conference) who average 73.1 points.
The 3-ball that has been so instrumental in Missouri’s motion offense has been met with strong perimeter defense and has led to a lack of confidence for its go-to shooters. That means low scoring from guards Hayley Frank, Lauren Hansen, and Haley Troup. Neutralizing 3-point shooting means the Tigers will have to depend on midrange jumpers and points in the paint.
Those points typically come from lead scorer Aijha Blackwell, but she didn’t play in Missouri’s recent road loss to No. 21 Georgia. There is no word on whether she will be back against Mississippi State (15-10, 6-7) on Sunday after she stayed in Columbia due to an accountability issue, according to Missouri coach Robin Pingeton.
“If I didn't love my players the way that I do, if I didn't love Aijha the way that I do, I wouldn't hold her to that standard, but I care a great deal about her,” Pingeton said Thursday. “I love her and we've just got to learn and grow in these kinds of situations.”
Throughout the season, Pingeton has talked about maintaining her team’s “mission first, team always” motto no matter what.
There is no better time than against the Bulldogs to prove this team can overcome adversity. The last time these two on-the-bubble squads met, Mississippi State was going through its turmoil of losing Rickea Jackson to the transfer portal along with a three-game losing streak.
This gave way for an underdog victory that catapulted the Bulldogs ahead of the Tigers to the eighth spot in the SEC standings. Missouri, which is now on a four-game losing streak, will hope the growing chip on its shoulder can result in the same positives it has for Mississippi State.
“Your true character comes out in times of adversity, and that was Martin Luther King Jr.'s quote, and we've talked about that in the locker room before and so now we're living it,” Pingeton said. “So let's see how we live into, you know, to our core values and our actions.”
The Tigers will need more than an underdog mentality and home-court advantage for success in the rematch. Shooting and rebounding will need to be balanced among their starters and bench contributors in forward LaDazhia Williams and guards Izzy Higginbottom and Kiya Dorroh.
If Blackwell does return for this game, it is somewhat safe to assume she’ll have a big presence on the boards. Williams, Frank and any other Tiger who finds themself in the paint will have to secure boards to get an edge over the Bulldogs, who average the same amount of rebounds.
Getting those 50-50 balls will not only give Missouri the upper hand rebound-wise, but it would be hustle plays like those that can lead to more possessions and second-chance points.
The Tigers will need to take advantage of offensive rebounding and take more shots to put them in the position to capitalize.
“I think the opportunities were there, we just didn't knock down shots,” Pingeton said after the Georgia loss. “Georgia is a very good defensive team, and they were rushed shots and we didn't stay in our shots. We didn't finish at the rim.”
While the first meeting was an anomaly for Mississippi State when it comes to 3-point shooting, Missouri will need to shut down the perimeter scoring in case guard Caterrion Thompson has another seven 3-pointer outing. Another guard for the Tigers to watch is Anastasia Hayes, who made three 3s in the Bulldogs' 77-62 victory Jan. 27.
Defensively, Pingeton’s squad has been clunky due to a mix of fatigue and players fouling when the defense collapses in the paint. Fatigue isn’t something that will go away within the two days that Missouri has in between its matchups this week. But it is a matter of pushing past it to finish what the squad has started.
Missouri is now projected as the 10th seed for the NCAA Tournament in March despite the losing streak. If it continues any further, the goals Pingeton and her squad have will be in jeopardy.
“There are so many lessons to learn through adversity and it sucks, it's not fun, it hurts, it's exhausting and it's really hard to see when you're in it,” Pingeton said. “But there are opportunities to learn and grow, (and) the coolest part is, you know what? (The season's) not done yet.”