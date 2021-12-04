On Saturday in Waco, Texas, two players stood out for their respective teams. Missouri's Aijha Blackwell and No. 5 Baylor's NaLyssa Smith took turns taking over the game in hopes to put each other's team out of winning reach. Smith ultimately got the last laugh in the Bears' 70-68 victory over the Tigers.
Although they have different roles — Smith is the Bears' post weapon and Blackwell is a versatile guard for the Tigers — both players led their teams in Saturday's dogfight. In the first quarter, the pair led their teams in scoring with Blackwell scoring seven and Smith scoring five. Blackwell's hustle extended on the boards as well, grabbing five rebounds in the quarter.
This was just the start of the game-long battle between the Bears' and Tigers' top players. Both finished with a double-double, with Smith leading both teams in scoring and rebounding with 25 points and 17 boards. Her relentless ability to finish in the paint and draw contact made her a key factor to Baylor's ability to escape an upset.
"In the Baylor program, there's a long history here and just some tremendous players, " Missouri coach Robin Pingeton said. "NaLyssa is just, you know, such a powerful player and surrounded by some tremendous players and so hats off to Baylor."
Blackwell led her team in scoring as well, getting buckets from the paint and perimeter. She finished with 20 points, 16 rebounds and a steal.
Second-chance points and foul trouble ended up being the downfall in the Tigers' first loss of the season (8-1). Blackwell kept the fight alive until an offensive foul took her out of the game with a little more than three minutes left in the contest. Cutting the battle of the stars short essentially took away Missouri's biggest offensive threat.
Not only was she dominating the stat sheet, but Blackwell brought game-changing energy on the court that conflicted with Smith's presence. Blackwell and Smith went toe-to-toe in a physical battle, tussling for jump balls and jostling each other in the paint.
"She just plays with so much passion and grittiness and toughness and she's a hard guard and just a tremendous rebounder for us," Pingeton said about Blackwell. "I know Aijha emptied her tank for us tonight."