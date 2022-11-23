Missouri women’s basketball had its toughest test of the young season Wednesday, taking on No. 11 Virginia Tech in each team’s final game of the Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship in the Bahamas.
The Tigers frustrated the Hokies early, but a big third quarter for Virginia Tech allowed the Hokies to finish the tournament with a 73-57 victory, handing Missouri its first loss of the season.
Missouri (6-1) was led by its defense and shooting early on. The Hokies and Tigers traded buckets early, but after taking a 7-6 lead, Virginia Tech (5-0) went ice cold. The Hokies went 2-for-11 in the final 6:14 of the first quarter, scoring just four more points, and they didn’t score in the final 2:36 of the quarter.
MU, meanwhile, went 6-for-11 in the first quarter including 2-for-4 from beyond-the-arc. Haley Troup led the Tigers with five in the opening frame, including a buzzer-beating jumper to give Missouri a 14-11 lead entering the second quarter.
The Tigers‘ offense went cold in the second quarter, shooting just 3-for-12 in the period and just 1-for-7 on 3-pointers, including a five-minute stretch without a field goal. Missouri stayed afloat by getting to the free-throw line, going 7-for-8 from the charity stripe.
The Tigers got in foul trouble of their own, however, committing nine fouls in the quarter, three of which were charged to Mama Dembele, which gave Virginia Tech seven free throws, five of which were converted.
The Hokies were able to regain the lead in the second quarter, but it was short-lived as Ashton Judd drilled a 3-pointer, followed by a Troup layup and free throw following a turnover that gave the Tigers a 24-19 lead.
Missouri went cold again, not hitting a shot for the final 3:33, but four more free throws and a 5-for-17 quarter from the field for Virginia Tech sent the Tigers into halftime up 28-26. The Hokies finished the first half shooting 30.3% from the field, and All-American Elizabeth Kitley went just 3-for-10.
“We were aggressive out of the gates,” Missouri head coach Robin Pingeton said. “I just thought we really were locked in on personnel, and the way we need to guard certain actions.”
The Tiger‘ cold shooting carried over into the second half, as Missouri was able to score just two points in the first 6:30 on a pair of Judd free throws. MU’s first field goal of the half came with 3:30 to go on a Sara-Rose Smith layup, ending a 10:03 drought without a field goal.
“We haven’t hit our stride offensively,” Pingeton said. “We’re a better shooting team than what we’re shooting right now, and I think too many times we’re not with pace, and when we’re playing with pace usually good things happen for us, but we’ll get there, we definitely will get there. “
Virginia Tech, meanwhile, finally got its offense rolling, shooting 7-for-11 in the third quarter and hitting two 3-pointers. The Tigers committed seven fouls in the quarter, giving the Hokies eight free throws, seven of which were made.
A D’asia Gregg layup as time expired capped off a quarter in which Virginia Tech outscored Missouri 23-9, putting the Tigers in a double-digit hole entering the fourth quarter.
“I think in that third quarter, we got lax,” Pingeton said. “We weren’t knocking down shots and that impacted our sense of urgency on the defensive end.”
Missouri had a big fourth quarter offensively, going 6-for-12 from the field and a perfect 4-for-5 from deep, but the Hokies shot 8-for-13 and scored another 24 points to finish with a comfortable double-digit win.
Virginia Tech finished the second half outscoring Missouri 47-29 while shooting 62.5% from the field, 55.6% from beyond-the-arc, and hit 12 of its 13 free throws. Kayana Traylor led the Hokies in scoring with 18 points.
Missouri finished 37.5% from the field and hit seven of its 21 3-point attempts, four of which came from Troup, who led the Tigers with 21 points. Troup was the lone Tiger to score in double figures.
Missouri will have a week-long layoff before returning to action at 7 p.m. Wednesday against Saint Louis at Mizzou Arena.