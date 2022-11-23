Missouri women’s basketball had its toughest test of the young season Wednesday, taking on No. 11 Virginia Tech in each team’s final game of the Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship in the Bahamas.

The Tigers frustrated the Hokies early, but a big third quarter for Virginia Tech allowed the Hokies to finish the tournament with a 73-57 victory, handing Missouri its first loss of the season.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, Spring 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at pjhxnb@umsystem.edu

Recommended for you