On the heels of its fiery win against Mississippi State to close out the regular season, Missouri women's basketball has more to celebrate. Tuesday morning it was announced that sophomore guard Aijha Blackwell and freshman guard Mama Dembele earned Southeastern Conference honors.
Blackwell was named to the All-SEC second team. This is her second SEC honor after she earned a spot on the 2019-20 All-SEC Freshman team. A huge contributor to the 6-foot guard's campaign is her natural ability to grab rebounds and get consecutive double-doubles. Her 12 double-doubles this season are the most for a Tiger since Cierra Porter in 2016-17 . Averaging 14 points and 11.3 rebounds, Blackwell has continued to play a vital role in Missouri's offense.
"It means a lot, but I will just give all the credit to my teammates and my coaches for putting me in that position to get it," Blackwell said. "It's a good accomplishment for this year and I'm proud of myself for that."
Coming from Spain, the quick-footed Dembele is the only freshman in the SEC to have started every game this season. With each start, the young guard has proven she can play a key facilitator role with a 1.2 assist-to-turnover ratio. In the Mississippi State win, she snagged the most steals (six) by a Tiger since Jordan Chavis on December 8, 2019, against Kansas City.
"I'm super happy for them," coach Robin Pingeton said. "Man, making that first or second team in the SEC is a hard thing to do, I mean you're looking at the toughest women in SEC from top to bottom. It's a tall task so I think it was a great accomplishment."
Missouri is the No. 10 seed in the SEC Tournament. The Tigers will face No. 7 seed Alabama in the second round at 5 p.m. Thursday in Greenville, South Carolina. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.