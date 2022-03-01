With the regular season over and the Southeastern Conference Tournament coming up, it is award time for Missouri women’s basketball. To no one’s surprise, the Tigers’ dynamic guard duo Aijha Blackwell and Hayley Frank were named to the All-SEC second team.
This is Blackwell’s second consecutive year on the second team, while Frank receives the first All-SEC honors of her career.
This season,Blackwell averages 15.3 points and 13.3 rebounds, making her one of two SEC players to average a double-double for the season.
The other side of the duo gets most of her recognition due to her ability from beyond the arc. Frank ranks first in the nation in 3-point shooting efficiency at 47.5%. Along with her precision from deep, the 6-foot-1 junior averages 15.5 points and secured the leading-scorer spot just ahead of Blackwell for the Tigers.
Both Blackwell and Frank have surpassed 1,000 career points as juniors, making them the 38th and 39th players to do so within the program. The duo will look to continue their offensive domination in the SEC Tournament on Thursday.