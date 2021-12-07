It was only a matter of time before Missouri women’s basketball guard Aijha Blackwell earned herself some recognition for a great start to the season. She earned her first SEC Co-Player of the Week honor Tuesday , sharing the award with Auburn’s Aicha Coulibaly.
The announcement came after the 6-foot guard posted a pair of double-doubles this past week. The first was a 16 point, 15 rebound outing against SIUE that gave the Tigers their eighth win of the season. Blackwell continued her domination at Baylor on Saturday, where she scored 20 points and grabbed 16 boards.
Currently, she is averaging 16.9 points and 12.6 boards, making her the only SEC player to rank in the top six in both scoring and rebounding. Her ability to put up big numbers not only puts herself in position for future awards but improving the Tigers‘ record down the stretch.