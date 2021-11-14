Aijha Blackwell couldn't miss.
In Sunday's 73-49 win against Morgan State, she was everywhere, from crashing the board to getting and-1s on offense.
This isn't an anomaly for the junior guard. She led her team in scoring and rebounding last game, a 67-60 win over Murray State.
"I just think being prepared and just my teammates finding me when I was open," Blackwell said of her offensive process.
In the first quarter Sunday, Blackwell was already building up her stat sheet. Her hot-handed start earned her the first seven points for Missouri and was just the beginning of her impressive offensive performance.
At the half, she hadn't missed a shot through 16 minutes of play. This made her the biggest threat for the offensively-cold Morgan State, which struggled to close the scoring gap the entire game.
After being double-teamed essentially the entire game by Murray State , the Bears took a different approach at trying to stop Blackwell. Morgan State went zone and full-court press the majority of the game, giving way for 20 turnovers and 17 personal fouls for the Tigers, a huge shift from the 11 turnovers against the Racers.
"They're just relentless," Missouri coach Robin Pingeton said. "They fly over the place all over the place, they play hard, you get a rebound and the possession is not over they're coming after the rebound."
Though as a team the Bears' defense rocked the Tigers, it didn't phase Blackwell. She ended the game with 20 points, 13 rebounds, and two steals. Her only misses were at the free-throw line, where she went 7 of 9.
Not many players have had a 100% field-goal game, but Blackwell can add her name to the list. Nicknamed by her team as a "walking double-double," Blackwell's back-to-back games with that title give that calling card some validity.
Blackwell and junior Hayley Frank tied for scoring leaders this game, accounting for 40 of the Tigers' 73 points.