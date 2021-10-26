Missouri women's basketball junior guard Aijha Blackwell earned Preseason All-SEC Second Team honors.
Her selection comes after a sophomore campaign in which she averaged 14.5 points and 11 rebounds. She also was a member of the All-Freshman team in 2020, when she averaged 15 points and 7.3 rebounds.
The first team is highlighted by Preseason Player of the Year Rhyne Howard from Kentucky and Zia Cooke and Aliyah Boston, two representatives from preseason-favorite South Carolina.
Missouri will tip off its season Nov. 11 when it hosts Murray State. League play will begin Dec. 30 when South Carolina visits Mizzou Arena. The Gamecocks were voted No. 1 in the Preseason AP Poll.