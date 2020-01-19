Missouri women’s basketball was spearheaded by a dynamic freshman all afternoon, but it was a group of seniors who delivered the knockout blow.
In a Sunday afternoon contest at Mississippi, the Tigers saw an early double-digit lead disappear in the second and third quarters. With one quarter left to play, the Rebels were threatening. Aijha Blackwell was in the midst of a 20-point, eight-rebound performance, but it wasn’t enough to put the game away for Missouri.
That was when Jordan Chavis, Jordan Roundtree and Hannah Schuchts stepped in. The senior trio erupted to score the first 11 points of the fourth quarter, pulling the Tigers back in front by 16 and setting up the final minutes of a 71-57 victory.
After a Chavis layup to start the fourth, Roundtree completed a 3-point play after grabbing a rebound on the defensive end. Chives and Schuchts each scored from beyond the arc to extend Missouri's lead to 58-42.
The win was Missouri’s first of the season away from Mizzou Arena, and it marked the end of a three-game skid in SEC play.
After an Ole Miss bucket to start the game, the Tigers (5-14, 2-4) roared back with a 10-0 run and ended a dominant first quarter up 22-6. Blackwell scored 10 in the opening period as the Rebels’ SEC-worst offense struggled to get an early grip on the game.
After shooting just 18.8% from the field in the first, Ole Miss (7-11, 0-5) fought back with a 16-1 second quarter run that pulled the hosts within 7 at halftime. A quick spurt out of the gate in the third quarter tied the game at 33, and the game remained close until Missouri’s outburst to begin the fourth.
Ole Miss also found itself following the lead of a high-scoring freshman early on. Jayla Alexander scored 10 of her 16 points in the first half, and dished out eight assists on the side. Redshirt junior Deja Cage took over Alexander’s load in the second half, scoring 15 of her team-high 19 points after the break.
Missouri’s box score advantage came in its breadth of scoring options. Seven of the nine Tigers who took the floor scored 6 or more points, while only four Rebels managed the same mark.
Missouri preserved its perfect record against Ole Miss as a member of the SEC, defeating the Rebels for the ninth straight time. It was far from flashy, but the Tigers took advantage of one of the conference’s worst teams to secure a much-needed first road victory of the year.
Missouri will get its first break from SEC action this week with a Thursday bye before a trip to No. 12 Texas A&M next Sunday.