For every comeback Missouri women's basketball put together, Illinois had an answer.
The Tigers went on a 7-0 run in the first quarter after being down 10-2 to start the game. They finally tied it at 12-all after an and-1 play by Hannah Schuchts, but Illinois responded with two layups and a free throw to keep the lead going into the second quarter.
After pulling to within three to end the first half, Illinois buried Missouri with a 9-2 run to start the third, punctuated by two jumpers from leading scorer Petra Holesinska.
What finally put Missouri out of range was a handful of timely 3-pointers from Illinois (9-2), and despite the attempt to foul its way back into a win, the Tigers dropped their fourth straight contest in a 58-51 loss Friday.
Kennedi Myles, the Illini's freshman double-double machine, recorded her fifth on the season, scoring 10 and grabbing 13 rebounds. Holesinska finished with 22 on 4-for-6 3-point shooting.
Missouri showed some life after a 33-point performance against Princeton on Wednesday, picking up four more rebounds than the Illini and winning the turnover battle. Princeton outperformed in both areas, leaving MU coach Robin Pingeton asking for more effort from her players. Seven Tigers finished with at least one board and two finished with eight, bringing the gang rebounding aspect Pingeton was looking for.
Freshman Aijha Blackwell was a bright spot for the Tigers in a career-high tying performance with 21 points and eight rebounds. She attacked Myles on the post, hitting sharp cuts and battling for position against the strong forward.
"I thought she played incredibly well today," Pingeton said. "I think that if she could build on the voice she had on that court today and the way she played and let the game develop for her, it’s going to really help us moving forward."
Blackwell noted that, after watching film of the Princeton game, turnovers were the area she most wanted to work on. It might be the weakest spot in the freshman's game, as she routinely coughs up balls when she forces a pass or misses a defender jumping the passing lane. Against Princeton, Blackwell turned over the ball nine times but only had three in Friday's game.
Outside of Blackwell, Missouri's offense was stagnant once again. No other player reached double digits, and the next highest scorer was a four-way tie between Jordan Roundtree, Amber Smith, Jordan Chavis and Schuchts with six points.
The offense has become more one-dimensional as of late, with one player getting hot and being relied on to carry the scoring. Smith scored a combined six points in the last two games and freshman Hayley Frank has had 10 points or less in the last three games after scoring more than 10 in her previous eight.
The loss drops Missouri to 3-10, the worst record to start a season in the Pingeton era. It's also a sharp contrast from the last four years, where the Tigers made it to four straight NCAA Tournaments. A postseason spot may be in jeopardy, unless Missouri can pull off some upsets in SEC play. The response from the locker room isn't one of panic.
"Something I've been trying to focus on a lot is realizing that every team you're going to be on is different; your role is going to be different every single year," senior Jordan Roundtree said.
"How you handle this adversity right now is how you're going to handle it for the rest of your life," Pingeton said. "Are you going to be a finger pointer? Are you going to be a front runner? Are you going to quit when it gets hard? Or are you going to be up on two feet and wrap your arms around the people you care about and that care about you and press on?"
Missouri feels sure that it's the latter, and it will have to prove that in the upcoming month. After a holiday break, the Tigers begin SEC play at 4 p.m. Jan. 2 at Tennessee.