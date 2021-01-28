Thursday was a must-win situation for both Missouri and Florida as they both sit middle of the pack in the Southeastern Conference, in dire need of some momentum.
Fortunately for the Tigers, Aijha Blackwell answered the call.
Blackwell pushed through a rough shooting night overall for Missouri with 14 points and 16 rebounds in a 61-58 win in Gainesville.
Missouri (6-5, 2-4 SEC) shot 33.3% from the field and 3-for-17 (17.6%) from 3-point range, but held on as it held the Gators to even worse marks of 29.6% and 4-for-25 (16%), respectively. The Tigers snapped a two-game losing streak.
Despite breezing onto its home court after a road win against Ole Miss, Florida (9-7, 2-6) opened the game with brick after brick. Its key scorers, sophomore Lavender Briggs (19.2 points per game) and redshirt senior Kiara Smith (16.4), weren’t coming to fruition: the Tigers held Florida’s go-to scorers to poor efficiency from the field, as the duo did combine for 33 points but on only 10-of-36 shooting .
While the Gators struggled to ignite an offensive fire in the first half, being down 29-21 at halftime, the Tigers came down the court with heaps of firepower. Blackwell and forward LaDazhia Williams dominated in the paint all night long, with the Tigers outscoring the Gators 32-20 inside.
The Gators didn’t allow Missouri’s pressure to get the best of them for the entire matchup. The Tigers were up by as much as 11 in the second quarter but allowed Florida to tie the game after halftime, nearly letting their advantage slip away as Briggs went off with 15 second-half points.
On the back of Briggs and helped by the Tigers letting their foot off the gas pedal, the game was no longer set in stone.
Missouri held a three-point lead with eight seconds left in the game off the backs of two Hayley Frank free throws, leaving Florida with a final shot to tie the game.
Freshman guard Mama Dembele kept Florida from getting a shot off, stealing the ball from Briggs as the clock ran out and sealing Missouri’s second road win in SEC play.
“You know it wasn’t a pretty game for us, but I just thought our kids found a way. Especially down the stretch, I thought that was huge,” Tigers coach Robin Pingeton said. “In the past, we would lose our focus a little bit. I didn’t think we did that tonight. We really got after it, I thought our half-court zone was really good for us.”
Defense was a virtue for Missouri. Williams finished with a season-high of five blocks to go along with 14 points. Dembele, to go along with seven points, managed a team-high two steals.
Another glimmer from Thursday for Missouri is its season-low of seven turnovers. An Achilles heel for the Tigers all year, Pingeton used practice to influence her players to turn things around.
“To be really honest with you, we just started running for our turnovers,” Pingeton said. “We set a goal for 12 or less, and we’ll run for our game turnovers and run for our practice turnovers. We’re just doing whatever it takes to get them to understand the importance of really valuing that ball.”
Next up for the Tigers is another road trip to face off against No. 12 Kentucky at noon Sunday in Lexington.